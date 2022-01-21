BREAKING: North Hall picks Sean Pender as its next football coach

Everywhere he’s been since 2002, Sean Pender has produced winning football programs.
Now, the 20-year South Georgia head coaching veteran is bringing his system to Hall County.
On Friday, Pender was announced as the new football coach at North Hall.
The announcement was made public in a press release by Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis.
Pender fills the vacancy left when David Bishop resigned the same position, after eight seasons in charge, on Dec. 14.
“We are proud to have Coach Pender as our new head football coach,” North Hall athletics director Sam Borg said. “When you read his bio, you get excited; but then, when you get to know the man, you really know he’s the right fit for our school and our program. He passionately includes leadership and character development in his football program curriculum, and he’s determined to help players find opportunities to play at the next level. His warm personality is contagious.”
In 2021, Pender’s fifth season at Brunswick, its program went 11-1 and made the second round of the playoffs for the third straight season.
Prior to that, Pender spent six seasons at Pierce County, where he coached the University of Georgia's national-championship-winning quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.
From 2012-14, Pender’s programs at Pierce County won 10 games each season.
Pender became a head coach in 2002 and spent eight seasons at Brantley County, followed by one season at Crisp County in 2010.
At Pierce County, Pender led the Bears to state quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2016.Pender’s overall career record is 128-90 and has guided three teams to region titles (Brunswick, 2021; Pierce County 2011 and 2012).
“I want to start by saying thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead our North Hall Trojans football program," Pender said. "Our program will be built on relationships."
We will have a championship mindset. The Trojans will believe. We will have faith in what we are doing and what we are about to do. Our passion will shine and our enthusiasm will be contagious. We will teach leadership and teamwork daily. We will represent the North Hall Community with high character and integrity. All members of our program will care and love each other.
“Our goals will be set high, and we will formulate a plan to achieve our desired goals. We not only want to win region and state championships, but we want to be champions in life.”