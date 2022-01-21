BREAKING: North Hall picks Sean Pender as its next football coach

Everywhere he’s been since 2002, Sean Pender has produced winning football programs.

Now, the 20-year South Georgia head coaching veteran is bringing his system to Hall County.

On Friday, Pender was announced as the new football coach at North Hall.

The announcement was made public in a press release by Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis.

Pender fills the vacancy left when David Bishop resigned the same position, after eight seasons in charge, on Dec. 14.

“We are proud to have Coach Pender as our new head football coach,” North Hall athletics director Sam Borg said. “When you read his bio, you get excited; but then, when you get to know the man, you really know he’s the right fit for our school and our program. He passionately includes leadership and character development in his football program curriculum, and he’s determined to help players find opportunities to play at the next level. His warm personality is contagious.”