North Hall football coach David Bishop steps down after eight seasons as its head coach, 21 years at the school

The past few seasons have been a strain for David Bishop, but that didn’t take away from dedication to leading the North Hall High football program.

Bishop endured the death of multiple family members since 2020, as well as the strain of the coronavirus lockdown, but still proved to be successful.

In eight seasons as head coach, he guided the Trojans to a 48-42 overall record, including three straight trips to the second round of the state playoffs in Class 3A (2018-2020).

On Tuesday, however, the 30-year-coaching veteran decided it was time to step away.

Bishop notified school administration that he was resigning his position, after spending the past 21 seasons at the school.

“The past two years have been difficult on me both physically and emotionally and I have a peace about my decision,” Bishop said.

The announcement was made public in a press release from the school’s athletic director Sam Borg, who said the search for a new football coach will begin immediately.

“Today is a day for us to celebrate coach Bishop,” Borg said. “North Hall proudly reflects on his success on the field and on his positive influence on our players as a man of great character. Since 2001, coach Bishop has poured his life and career into the program and this community. We encourage all of Trojan Nation to reach out to thank coach (Bishop) for his years of service.”

Since arriving in Gainesville in 2001 with former Trojans coach Bob Christmas, Bishop had a hand in every successful season in the school’s history, including four seasons with at least 10 wins since 2004.

As an assistant coach Bishop was on board for both of North Hall’s trips to the state semifinals (2007 and 2012).

When Bishop became head coach at North Hall in 2014, he had one season without making the playoffs but then went on to seven straight postseason appearances.

Bishop, a native of New Jersey, started his coaching career with five seasons in Virginia.

In 1996, Bishop joined the staff with Christmas who became coach at Bainbridge High in Southwest Georgia.

Bishop said his resignation is not retirement, however he doesn’t have any plans for the 2022 season yet.

“For 20 years, coach David Bishop has been a mentor to countless young men, at a time in which our world is in desperate need of positive role models and servant leadership,” Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said. “Coach Bishop’s impact is felt far beyond the field at ‘The Brickyard’ and his presence will be missed greatly by North Hall High and the Hall County Schools District.”



