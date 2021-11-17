Four-year Gainesville High football coach Heath Webb steps down Wednesday to 'put family first'

Heath Webb, the Gainesville High football coach for the last four years, has stepped down from his position.

The announcement was made public Wednesday in a press release from Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey, who learned of Webb's decision on Tuesday.

Webb informed his players of the decision Wednesday during what he said was an emotional gathering.

This is a decision Webb said he'd been pondering for 'a few months.'

Webb stated the decision was not football related. He said he felt it was time to step back and spend more time with his wife, Jesi, and their three children.

"For 20 years, I've dragged my family all over the state, while I chased my dreams," Webb said. "Now, I need to do the right thing for them and put them first."

Once the team meeting was completed with Webb breaking the news, he said it was met with lots of hugs from the players who he led on the field since 2018.

"I told them, 'as men, you have to make tough choices and when you do, always make sure to put your family first,'" Webb said.

Webb said he will remain on staff at Gainesville High for the remainder of the school year.

"I don't know what the future holds for me yet," Webb said.