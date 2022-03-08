Flowery Branch has a new head football coach

After five seasons that all ended with a trip to the postseason, Flowery Branch's Ben Hall stepped down Tuesday as its football coach.
The news was confirmed by Falcons athletics director Jimmy Lawler, who added that their defensive coordinator Jason Tester has been promoted to head coach.
During his time, Hall combined for a 41-17 overall record and three trips to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
"Coach Hall did a wonderful job the past five seasons, had some success and done great things with our facilities," Lawler said.
Hall is leaving Flowery Branch to become head coach at Oconee County.
Lawler said he knew Hall was offered the position at Oconee County 'two weeks ago.'
In the days since, Flowery Branch's athletics director added that he had interested candidates from across the country inquire in the position.
However, Lawler and Flowery Branch's administration felt the best man for the position was already in house.
"Coach Tester is wonderful with kids and we knew he was the right man for the job," Lawler said. "He'll be able to continue our traditions at Flowery Branch. It's an exciting new chapter for our football program."
Tester first arrived at Flowery Branch in 2018 and served as its defensive coordinator. He left in 2020 to take the same position at Brookwood High, eventually serving as head coach for two games.
Tester arrived back in Flowery Branch in 2021.
"Coach Tester is a man of character and has been a true asset to our football program on a number of different levels," Flowery Branch principal Jason Carter said. "We are excited for our kids, the school and our community."