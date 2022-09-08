All in the Family: Nibletts firmly implanted in current success of football program at Gainesville High

Indeed, the Niblett brothers’ lives sure weren’t boring growing up in numerous stops in Alabama during the coaching career of their father, John Niblett, who coached 13 different teams over a 30-year career – all of which were in Alabama except for a brief stop at Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus in 1984 – and won 176 games and four Alabama state championships.



That experience helped shape both men’s careers, especially after they both played for their father at both Coosa Valley Academy and Demopolis Academy, the latter of which Josh played for and was the starting quarterback for in its drive for a state title.

“I know for me, it was kind of inevitable that this was the profession that we would end up (in) … just watching our dad and the impact he had on his players,” Tad Niblett said. “Us seeing that and experiencing that, I think both of us to follow in his footsteps (was inevitable).”

Indeed, it didn’t take long for both Niblett brothers to find their way into coaching after their own playing careers – Tad at Division-II Harding University in Searcy, Ark., and Josh at the University of Alabama.

And the semester they spent with their father on the same staff at Meadowview Christian in the mid-1990s served as a springboard for their respective coaching careers.

Both had their share of success in different assistant and head coaching jobs, yet both also found it inevitable they would wind up working together at some point.

Even after Tad left following one stint as Josh’s offensive coordinator at Alabama-powerhouse Hoover to take the head coaching reins at Foley High School, he was back five years later to resume running his brother’s offense, and had no qualms joining him in Gainesville.

While it may seem a little odd for the younger brother to technically be the older brother’s boss, that’s not the way either Niblett views their working arrangement.

“It’s not a working for (situation),” said Josh Niblett, who now has a 239-58 career record in 23 seasons after Gainesville 3-0 start heading into Friday’s game against Clarke Central at City Park Stadium. “We work together. He knows and I know that he and I are really close, and we’ve always been close. When we grew up, it was just us two. Then we had our (younger) sister (Heather), but when we’d go to school, it was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to find something to do. It was always playing together. Everything we did was together. We were included. Even when Tad got older and I was a freshman and he was a senior, he still included me, and we played (football) together.

“There’s only one guy that I trust with our quarterbacks and our offense, and that’s him. So for me, it was a no-brainer. I’ve been trying to get him to where we could coach together for a while, and whoever it was that got the break, got the opportunity (would be the head coach). We’ve always been close, and we love being around each other and love coaching together.”

That love for each other has carried over to the next generation of Nibletts.

Riley, played for his uncle and father at Hoover as a long snapper, before embarking on his own coaching career in college and later on the older Nibletts staffs at Hoover and Gainesville.

“I did not (play college football),” the 25-year-old Riley Niblett recalled. “I had an opportunity to walk-on (at Jacksonville State), and also had a Division II opportunity at the school (Tad) played at (Harding University). I kind of looked in the mirror one day and for some reason, I didn’t quite look like those guys who play on Saturdays. I found that out pretty quick when I went on a visit.

“I think I’m a much better coach (now) because playing for them, I know everything that all (the current Gainesville players) are going through. I know what the standard is as a player. I know what the expectation is. So now as a coach, not only can I relate to the guys and where they’re at and the standard they’re being held to, I can help them try to get there because I’ve had to do it. It’s not much different. I’m still being coached by them every day.”

That ability to relate to the players is something that particularly comes in handy for Sky, who is forging his own path as a junior for the Red Elephants, including grabbing a touchdown reception in each of Gainesville's first three games this season, after playing for his dad and uncle the past two seasons at Hoover.

Despite that success, it isn’t always easy playing for a parent, especially since Josh admits that he holds Sky to a higher standard.

However, Sky says doesn’t mind having the bar set so high.

“I know what they expect of me, and I know how, (as) my uncle said, I was always held to a higher standard,” Sky Niblett said. “Every time they yell at me, it doesn’t get any easier, but I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I don’t think anything can compare to playing for your dad. I love it.”

That includes making the move in the middle of his high school career, something that Josh and Tad did frequently as the son of a coach in their youth, but neither Sky nor Riley had much experience with.

And Josh points out that it was a dynamic factored into his decision to take the Gainesville job once it was offered him, one that he was confident Sky would be on board with given how much the love of football runs in the family.

“The first day was probably the worst day he had in his life,” Josh said of his younger son. “But then, he settled in. He’s made friends, and that’s the hardest part. I asked him. I mean, he was a big decision because I wouldn’t have come if he wasn’t going to be on board with it. I remember the night I made the call (to accept the Gainesville job). He was like, ‘Are you going to call or what? I mean, if we’re going to do it, let’s go.’

“It goes back to (me and Tad) growing up. Look, every three years we knew, ‘Hey, that’s good.’ We don’t care about change. We’re in. Our stuff, we never took it out of boxes. We were just, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ As long as there was a ball involved, we were going to do it.”

That close-knit dynamic also includes the women of the Niblett family, including Tad and Josh’s sister Heather to Tad’s wife Paige and daughter Cassidy and Josh’s wife Karon and daughter Harper.

“This whole dynamic works because of our wives,” Tad Niblett said. “They’re extremely close, and one of the toughest things is being a coach’s wife just because of the demand on time and time away from home. So I think Paige and Karon have a unique relationship.

“I think it’s helped both of us that they are close and that they are able to talk with each other and to relate to things that maybe we’re going through in our jobs, that our kids are going through as it’s related to this. I think that’s a big dynamic and one of the major cogs that makes this thing go.”

Such a strong family bond could wind up having as big an impact on the Gainesville program both on and off the field.

While Josh Niblett defers to the current Red Elephant players and coaches on how quickly that family atmosphere has enveloped the program, he does say that doing so is a major goal of his as his coaching tenure continues.

“You’d have to ask everyone else who’s been here because I don’t care about what’s happened (before),” Josh Niblett said. “In fact, the two big words we’ve talked about this week are memories and moment. We’re not about living in the memories. We’re about living in the moment. So what can we do to today to get better?

“I think since we got here in January, I’d like to think that our kids, No. 1 – our first pillar is to be a good person. Kids are going to make mistakes and do things, but we’re always trying to teach them the right choice to make. Then it’s being better in the classroom, and I think our kids are better in the classroom. Then, it’s working hard. These kids have never not wanted to work hard. We practiced and lifted this morning before school and these kids got after it. Then it’s becoming a better football player, and there are a lot of components to that. When we came in, we had a philosophy. We have a standard, and every guy on our staff has to understand, ‘Here’s our standard.’ But then it’s our job to teach it to the players.”



