Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Watch the weather patterns before going out to catch bass

Bass fishing has been in a state of change.



The up-and-down weather fronts really come into play as we approach the end of fall.

I have found that consistent weather patterns usually bring consistent fishing patterns.

When the weather fronts blow in and out, we often need to make changes daily, if not hourly.

Many anglers assume moving weather fronts mean active fish.

Remember that the fish don’t read BASS Magazine articles, internet forums or even these weekly local reports so they often think and roam outside the box.

Anglers should stay in the moment and pay close attention to what their surroundings and electronics tell them.

We stumbled onto a flurry early this morning, dragging ½-ounce Georgia Blade Jigs from 35-50 feet deep.

It was daybreak and overcast with mid 30-degree temperatures and a stiff 10 mph wind.

I was setting us up to cast jerk baits and spinnerbaits to a long point where the fish were supposed to be.

My 16-inch Lowrance HDS screen immediately lit up and showed that the boat was actually positioned directly on top of where the fish really were.

We wanted to catch them our way, but the fish didn’t care.

It’s hard to keep a jig on the bottom, much less feel the bite in these conditions.

We were rewarded with a keeper bite every 10-15 minutes for two hours.

An hour later the wind, along with our bite, died so we moved and found fish schooling in a calm pocket in 5-15 feet of water.

We caught them on McStick Jerk baits.

An hour later, we found fish eating dropshots with Lanier Baits Fruity Worms and Damiki/Little Swimmer Jigs on the bottom in 25-35 feet of water.

The latest technologies available allow anglers with the budget to watch the fish, and even our lures, as they move out 60-feet in front of the boat.

It’s as if you’re filming them.

It may seem like cheating, but it will also show you how often fish react to our lures but don’t bite.

All the money in the world can’t buy instinct and experience, but it can enhance our existing and growing abilities.

Also, remember that our knots, line and fishing poles are extremely important factors, especially when fishing deep.

My jig rod is a medium heavy 7-foot-6-six Kissel Krafts Custom Baitcasting Rod rigged with 14–17-pound Sunline Assassin Fluorocarbon.

I use a standard Palamar knot to secure my lures to the line.

Expect things to change as we see some more moving fronts through the weekend.

For the most part, the fish have still been active early and later in the day but the bite will also turn on during peak feeding times, moving fronts and Buford Dam generation times.

Other than a few hardcore anglers that have been fishing the green lights.

We have had the lake after dark all to ourselves.

The bass and stripers, along with the occasional walleye, have been feeding right before sunset to around 10 p.m. or later.

Cast a SPRO Little John DD or RkCrawlers and Georgia Blade Black and Blue Spinnerbaits.

Many anglers gravitate toward black or dark reds and blues.

I also like to change things up and throw a bright Citrus Colored SPRO DD.

Stripers: It’s the time of year to not only keep an eye on your electronics, but to also scan the water around you for clues on what the fish are doing.

We have been seeing lots of gulls, loons, herons and kingfishers in the areas where we have seen and caught stripers.

If you watch closely, you will often see fish swirling or busting on the surface from a relatively long distance, especially when the surface is calmer.

Now that my eyesight is aging, I can understand why I have seen so many anglers miss the action going on around us.

Start your days out in the secondary pockets and ditches midway back into the lower lake creeks and up north from River Forks into the Chattahoochee and Chestatee Rivers.

Live bait and trolling umbrella rigs have both been good choices.

The fish are keyed in on to several types of forage, but threadfin shad and blueback herring seem to be the predominant prey.

Gizzard shad are also on the menu and these larger baitfish can trigger bigger bites.

Set out a spread of both flat lines and down lines.

Most of the bait shops have herring. These seem to be working best.

I always like to flatline a trout or big gizzard shad to trigger one of the bigger fish that have been showing up this past year.

Artificial lures work well on Lake Lanier in the colder months.

Moving lures like a ½-ounce SPRO Bucktail, Rooster Tail, SPRO McStick or even a streamer on a fly rod are all good choices when the fish are up closer to the surface.

Switch over to heavier bucktails, Damiki Rigs or jigging spoons when you see fish out deeper with your electronics.

The stripers have been biting in the creeks and around green dock lights after dark.

Pitching herring on unweighted lines to the green lights has scored some decent fish.

Casting Bombers, McSticks to these same lights will also produce bites after the sun goes down.

Crappie fishing is good.

The better fish are still being caught from deeper docks with brush.

Docks in 20-feet or even much deeper are holding some good fish.

Crappie jigs and also minnows on weighted lines continue to score bites from some nice eating size crappie for the fryer.

Use your side and forward scan electronics to help you find the best docks.

Once you locate a good school of fish, you can catch them for a while before needing to find a better spot.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.