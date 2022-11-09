Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Using live bait is your best bet to have a good day on the water

Bass fishing has rated good.



The bass are still biting on a variety of lures.

We have seen a lot of bait migrating into the coves and backs of the creeks, as well as herring in the creek mouths on the main lake.

Lake Lanier’s spotted and largemouth bass population are concentrating on eating.

We have had productive outings, as well as tough ones, based a lot on weather patterns and the lack of a thermocline.

We have caught bass from the surface to more than 35 feet deep this week.

There are certain things anglers can do this week to up their odds.

We should really be looking for large concentrations of threadfin shad or herring, both on and below the surface with your electronics.

Get out to the lake on a calm day either before sunrise or just before sundown and go back into the coves and pockets in the creeks off the main lake.

If you are in the right areas, you will see large groups of bait dimpling the surface, just swimming around.

Occasionally you may see a bass or stripers disrupting the bait on top, but the real action is going on below.

We have had some fun days this past week deploying the trolling motor in the backs of these bait filled coves and just going fishing.

During active feeding times, the bass are chasing the bait on the surface.

We have just been following them throwing a variety of lures.

Occasionally, we may see a pod of fish breaking the surface from a long distance and we will crank the big motor, but we have still been able to burn less than a gallon of gas.

Our electronics, especially forward imaging has revealed how much bait and how many more predator fish there really are in the areas we fish.

You may only see one or two bass busting shad up top, but there are probably wolfpacks of 5-25 bass you can’t see below the surface attacking the discombobulated bait.

Topwater lures, like a small Sammy or a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad, are good choices when the bass are schooling.

I have had very good luck on recent outings casting a SPRO McRip 95 to fish that are schooling near the surface.

Just cast it out and reel it in with a medium-steady retrieve where you can feel the wobble.

Other lures that are productive in these areas are a Georgia Blade Premium Shad underspin, rigged with a 3 1/2-inch Kietec Swimbait, Premium Spinner Bait, Spro Little John, Rooster Tail or your own shad-imitating lures.

Anglers that fly fish or use live bait can do well in these areas, too.

On tougher days or during lulls in the schooling, we have still been able to pick off some fish in coves around docks and isolated brush.

There are also still some big fish out on the main lake brush, as well as steeper rock and bluff walls.

A combination of finesse and some power fishing will work in the areas.

Cast a SPRO McStick 110 brush or vertically down the bluff walls and work it with a jerk-and-pause retrieve.

Vary your cadence and let the fish that hit your lure determine the correct retrieve.

A Lanier Baits Fruity Worm rigged on a drop shot or a Gamakatsu Alien Head has produced well when the fishing is really tough.

Stripers: The striper fishing remains good and anglers should be able to get on some fish if they can find the bait.

There are blueback herring in some of the creek mouths, as well as in the rivers and huge groups of threadfin shad that have migrated into the creeks and coves.

When you find these baitfish, you can bank on stripers being somewhere in the area.

The schooling activity on the surface has been extremely hit or miss.

When you find them schooling, it seems like their activity is based on the type of bait they are eating.

If the stripers in your area are targeting herring, then they can be hard to keep up with.

If they are eating shad, then they seem to slow down a little.

You can target these fish with a few techniques this week. Cast topwater plugs or SPRO Bucktails to schooling fish using trolling umbrella rigs and live bait.

I say this year round, but it is as important now as it ever is: Keep a rod and reel ready at all times to capitalize on catching any fish you see surface.

If you have your topwater rod stowed in a rod locker, or even worse, you have to tie on a lure, then you can miss an opportunity it could be a fish of a lifetime.

Make sure your reel has plenty of new Sunline and use a lure you can cast long distances.

I keep my Kissel Krafts Custom eight-foot, medium-heavy rod ready with a lure hanging over the side of my boat ready all times when fishing for bass or stripers.

The topwater activity has been sporadic.

We have seen some fish closer to sundown schooling in the mid-to-upper lake creek mouths.

They are up and gone so quickly that it’s hard to get a lure to them.

If these fish are close to the banks, we have had luck staying in the same areas and casting Bomber Long As and McSticks to catch them after sundown on the banks.

Live bait is probably the easiest way to catch fish this week.

We have seen some decent schools of stripers from 20-40 feet deep.

These fish may be eating shad or herring, but as long as you get lively bait, in front of their noses they will usually eat it.

Herring or medium shiners rigged on a downline just above where you are marking fish will get you bites this week.

If you see stripers schooling in your area, then don’t hesitate to fish a couple of flat lines from the back of the boat too.

Place a lively herring or even a small-to-medium sized trout outback of your boat to ensure they don’t get tangled with your down lines.

As mentioned above, we have had some luck casting Bombers and McSticks around areas we have seen fish schooling at dusk.

Target the closest bank to where you saw stripers and you may encounter a feeding frenzy.

On nights you are just going out, there are still some fish on the islands above and below Browns Bridge.

Of course, if you know where the dock lights are located, they can hold concentrations of fish.

Crappie fishing remains good when you find the schools.

The fish are at all depths.

It seems when you find a school that is in 5-15 feet deep, they seem to be more aggressive.

If you can get your crappie jigs into a school of fish that are between 15-30-feet deep, they will still eat.

Forward imaging can really help the crappie angler.

Anglers with side imaging can still drive besides the docks and beside brush piles and see these same fish.

Crappie Jigs, crappie minnows or even live threadfin shad that you caught with a cast net are all great choices to use for catching crappie.

If you see crappie in front or below the boat with your electronics, then pay attention to the depth and place your lures or live baits directly at the depth you mark fish.

Anglers fishing from the banks should target laydowns or bridge pilings and fish right now.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.







