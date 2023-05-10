Lake Lanier Fishing Report: The time's right to bring in massive stripers

Lake Lanier’s water level is presently 1,070.51 or .51 below the full pool of 1,071.



Water surface temperatures have risen with the more seasonal weather this week. Surface temperatures are ranging from the high 60’s to low 70’s.

The water is mostly clear out on the main lake and back into the lower lake creeks with some stained water on the banks from boat traffic.

The rivers and upper-lake creeks range from clear to slightly stained.

Look for the rivers and backs of creeks to turn stained if we receive and heavy thunderstorms.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing this past week has varied a lot.

Some of our bass spawned as early as February and a few have yet to spawn.

The majority of Lake Lanier’s bass have finishing up the spawning process and are ready to recover and feed on the abundant herring and shad that have moved into the shallows.

It’s time for anglers to make some adjustments as water temperatures rise into the 70’s.

Some bass may look a little beaten up (the ones that have just finished spawning) but others (the early spawners) are fat and healthy.

Don’t worry if you catch a bass with sores in the next few weeks.

Most will survive and completely heal by summer.

The good news is that the topwater activity that has been hit or miss (at least for us) has really started to turn on and will only improve over the next couple of months.

Lock a Sammy, Spook or SPRO E-Pop 80 in your hands and start covering water.

Anglers who have a milk run of deeper brush piles in 25-feet or more on main lake are already running and gunning and catching fish.

While we have had success fishing deeper brush, the shallow brush has yielded our most consistent action.

Brush located on secondary points or close to sandy long points in 10-20-feet of water seems to be holding better schools of bass.

These fish are there to eat herring and shad that are still shallow around the banks.

This action seems best on sunny or slightly overcast days, probably because the bass silhouette baitfish on the surface and the bright weather makes it easier for them to see.

The best way to work brush is by positioning the boat closer into the banks and casting out deeper.

The reason you want to do this is because it pulls the school of fish chasing your lure up shallower versus pulling the school fish away over deep water where they disperse.

A lot of our strikes are occurring very shallow. When you catch one, fire back out there because there should be a few more fired up and ready to eat.

On windy mornings or cloudy, windy days, we have had better success on sub-surface moving lures.

Cast toward wind-blown banks with a Georgia Blade Premium Spinnerbait or try a rapid jerk-and-pause retrieve with a SPRO McStick 110.

Work either lure aggressively and keep moving until you get some bites.

The bass are grouped up.

We may fish 10 areas quickly, only to slow down and catch a limit of fish on the 11th stop.

You can still catch some decent fish around the docks.

Cast a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm (any color with green and flake) on a 1/8-ounce Gamakatsu Alien Head or try a whacky-rigged Senko on a G-Finesse Weedless Whacky hook.

Target the docks that have some form of a channel or ditch in front or better yet under them.

These are the bass highways that allow you to intercept fish moving from shallow to deep.

Fishing after dark is still decent.

We have been dealing with some of the normal short aquatics grass that grows off the bottom of the lake in the warmer months.

This stuff gets caught in treble hooks and makes working a deep-diving crank bait rather difficult.

A Georgia Blade Night Time Spinner Bait will easily get through that stuff and has been trigger our better bites!

Striper fishing has ranged from good to excellent and some larger fish are showing up.

My friend Jeff Blare put one of his clients on a 37.14-pound monster this past week.

This is great news for our fishery. Hopefully, we are well on track to starting seeing 40-pound class fish in the next few years like we used to see back in the ‘Good Ole Days!’

The stripers can be found pretty shallow because, like the bass, these hungry predators are feasting on the herring and shad spawns.

We marked some decent-sized schools of fish in less than 25-feet.

You could see them streaking across the screen as they chase clouds of herring.

Watch your electronics.

Be aware that if the fish are there, you can probably catch them.

Shallow shoals, humps and saddles that have sand and clay seem to be the best areas to target.

There is a war going on in the shallows.

You should plan to check the best areas and be willing to move on if nothing shows up.

Pull a spread with some flat lines out back behind the boat along with an outside planner board to pull a bait deeper on an inside planner board to run shallow.

Simply adding two planner boards will greatly increase the width of your spread and increase your opportunities to hook a striper.

These fish will also strike a SPRO Minnow 130 fished with a v-wake across the surface, but usually it was a fish here and a fish there.

The topwater action will get better and better.

Always keep a topwater plug tied on and ready to cast.

Night fishing around the dock lights has been very good.

Start by casting a SPRO McStick 115 or a Minnow 130 to the outside of the lights.

Other methods may work well when the stripers are wary.

Try casting a Jerk Shad, a fly-rod with a streamer or try pitching a live nose hooked herring up around the dock and something should bite.

Crappie fishing is decent, but you will catch a lot of males in the shallows right now.

The bigger females seem to be suspended several feet deep out around docks in 15-20 feet depths.

There are also some decent fish being caught around bridge pilings toward the backs of the creeks.

The crappies are biting down lines, crappie jigs or just a plain-old crappie minnow under a bobber.

As long as you are in an area where the fish are, then you can experiment with what works best.

If your boat has forward-facing sonar or side-imaging, then your fishing will be much easier and catching better.

We used to have to fish through a number of docks before we found fish.

Now technology allows us to see what is under the docks, then go fishing.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.