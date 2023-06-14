Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Thermocline setting up should stabilize fishing

I am a firm believer that fish bite best when their environments are stable for at least a few days. These same fish along with their food chain also seem to get very active for a brief period of time when something disrupts their stable environments. The underlying reason for these beliefs, right or wrong, is probably because fish tend to stabilize when their environments do and they become more predictable and easier to target.



We had constantly changing conditions this past week, which is why we may have had to make changes frequently. Usually by this time of year, I would be recommending anglers be out power fishing and developing and expanding on their GPS way points. You will catch bass running and gunning brush, but this past week we have done better by finding schools of fish that are feeding on herring. Once we find the herring schools, and the bass and stripers, we have set up camp and gone to work on them.

Plan to bring several rods and reel combinations with an arsenal of lures because you may catch fish on just about anything. We literally caught bass in almost 50 feet of water off the bottom with a spoon but have also had some big fish exploding on our top water plugs. Here are a few techniques that worked this past week.

The fish are schooling in the mornings and throughout the day, so make sure you have a top water plug or other type of lure ready to cast at all times. Make sure your reels are spooled with fresh line as the stripers have been mixed in with the bass and most of us at least want our lures back!

We have been basing our lure selections on weather and generation periods. Get to the lake an hour early and to your best starting area at the crack of dawn. The fish have been schooling for the first hour of the day so being out there and casting could yield you a good limit of fish before other boats have even launching the boat. On calm days our best lure has been to work a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad just under the surface. Use a 5/0 Gamakatsu Round Bend hook and rig your Jerk Shad so it runs perfectly straight. Attach your hook to about a 2- or 3-foot leader tied to a SPRO Swivel. Other surface lures like a Sammy or SPRO Zero Minnow 130 will work, especially with a light chop on the water.

If you start your day and it’s overcast or sunny or the wind is blowing, then make a change and get out your power fishing stuff and throw a Georgia Blade Spinner Bait, Jerk Baits like a SPRO McStick110 or even an Umbrella Rig. The bass seem to see these subsurface offerings better in choppy conditions. Caest these lures around steeper rocky points midway back in the creeks around deeper docks or even out on main lake brush.

If you locate a group of fish that have stopped schooling on the surface look for planted brush, rock piles, humps or points in that same area. Drag a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm in Green/Red Flake on a 3/8 Gamakatsu Alien Head,

Anglers may have to work a little, find productive water and make minor tweaks or major changes as needed throughout the day. In speaking with some of my fishing friends, one thing is for sure. If you want fishing success and to become a better angler then there is no replacement for spending time on the water.

Striper fishing remains good, but a lot of what we have talked about in the past reports is starting to change. There are still a lot of fish schooling in the mornings and during active feeding periods up on the surface, but more anglers are starting to move to their late spring/early summer patterns.

Electronics are probably a striper angler’s most important tools you will need. This is especially true as the water warms. The lake goes through a late spring turnover which is quickly coming upon us. Once the thermocline sets up, it essentially eliminates the first 27 feet and concentrates the bait and the stripers that feed them down deeper.

So, what does that mean this week? In warmer weather, it’s harder to take care of the baits because blue back herring need colder water and special care. Anglers should stock up on plenty of herring and make sure to ask your bait shop how much ice and salt or fish chemicals you need to use.

On the water, warmer water temperature means you will probably be fishing with down or weighted lines. Make sure to use a heavy sinker with a long leader. This will help you drop your baits quickly to the cooler water below. If you are seeing baitfish and stripers on your electronics, then drop your weighted down lines to the depth you mark fish.

Not all of the stripers are out deep. We have been catching them mixed in with the schooling bass on top water plugs. This means that even if you are pulling live baits, you should keep a surface plug like a Sammy, Red Fin or try that SPRO Minnow130.

Crappie fishing has rated good for the experience dock shooters. These fish are feeding on a combination of baitfish, plankton or just about anything small and alive than they can fit in their mouths. You can still catch crappie on live minnows below a bobber but to fill the cooler. I highly recommend you learn and utilize shooting crappie jigs. Just plug that into You Tube and there are plenty of videos.

If you are decent at shooting docks this week, then look for docks that have cover like brush or sunken pallets placed out around 25 feet deep. I usually concentrate on the first or last dock in a row, but if you see rod holders on a dock check them closely.

Shoot your jigs way to the back under the dock and allow them to pendulum down. Pay attention to where you get your strikes. If you catch one there are likely many more in the same area.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.

