Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Strong bass bite hitting its summer peak

Lake Lanier’s water level is back above full pool at around 1,071.27 or .27 feet above the full pool of 1,071.

Water surface temperatures are averaging around the upper 70s.

The main lake and creek mouth water is clear, except for some stained water along the banks from boat traffic.

The water is mostly clear up lake with some slightly stained rainwater inflow in the creeks and rivers.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing this time of year starts to stabilize and will only improve in the next few weeks.

Anglers can almost set their clocks (mobile apps) according to water generation and major feeding periods.

You can bet that Lake Lanier’s spotted and largemouth bass population will be feeding on herring and shad.

This Memorial Day Week is the first time Lake Lanier really gets busy and the boat traffic overwhelms many anglers.

We should always remember that fish don’t stop feeding during the warmest six months of the year.

In fact, these fish actually eat much more often in the summer since they have to survive during their highest-metabolism levels.

Bass are cold-blooded animals that love warm water.

With lake temperatures approaching 80, the water is ideal for swimmers and bass.

The past week we had some awesome weather fronts but we fished in between them.

Make sure to never fish during an electrical storm.

We’ve caught fish on Georgia Blade Spinner Baits and Aruku Shads on the reef-poles markers in the winds.

While the next month of reports will tend to sound like a looped audio file or broken record, the way each angler catches them may vary wildly based on technique and technology.

Most of the bass we will be targeting in the next month, or so, will be located in 15-35 feet on points and humps with brush.

The way each angler approaches late spring can vary wildly.

If you are running Panoptix, Live, 360, etc, forward scan electronics, then the way you fish may be different from the old ‘approach and sling’ method of catching fish off brush.

Herring and shad will set up around brush, but not always directly in it.

Anglers who invest in forward scan, and learn how to use it, have the advantage.

I suspect only 10% of anglers have forward-scan technology and out of them 50% don’t really utilize it properly.

I am also guilty or staring at a screen in bewilderment.

Cast noisy topwater lures around the points and humps with brush.

I have been having great success with a SPRO Fat Papa Walker 130 worked on my Kissel Krafts eight-foot Custom Casting rod.

I use 60-pound Sunline Braid and I can bomb long casts, while still sticking the fish, when needed at long distances.

After working an area, we still move over the brush and drop down to any fish we see on the screen.

A Lanier Baits Finesse Worm in Blue Lilly on a dropshot rig has worked well this past month.

My rule of thumb on the drop shot is to use natural greens in under 20-feet deep and blues, reds or pink colors at over 25-feet deep.

A dropshot mimics a shad.

Blue colors or natural shad colors often work well at any depth.

A lot of the largemouth bass and spotted bass are eating at night.

I am a firm believer that the big fish eat after dark.

Get out after sunset and cast a SPRO RkCrawler or Georgia Blade Spinner bait around secondary dark and rocky banks.

Also target the lighted boat docks, too.

Striper fishing has been good for anglers who can keep on top of feeding fish.

That sounds like a dumb message, but if you pay attention to where the stripers and baitfish are located and feeding, then they will let you know where they are biting.

Move on if the fish are not showing themselves.

Start your days out in the secondary points midway back into the creeks or out around the points and humps in the creek mouths.

We have seen some decent schooling activity of a dozen-or-more fish, but they have been up and down quickly.

If you launch a big topwater plug into the schools of fish, you can catch one quickly so keep a Red Fin or SPRO 130 Walker ready on your casting rods.

The herring, threadfin and gizzard shad have been spawning over the last month.

Target the first dropoffs close to these same areas where you found in the last week.

A lot of the bait fish schools are starting to set up around 20-feet deep, so both flat and down lines will be effective depending on what your sonar shows you.

You may fish for 6-8 hours and only really catch fish for 30-minutes, but that’s how your success may occur this week.

Watch your electronics and make sure to have plenty of live baits.

And stay until you have to leave.

Fishing after dark on the dock lights has been good for small stripers, bass and crappie.

Grab a few dozen large shiners or herring and go fishing after dark.

Crappie fishing has been good in 5-10 feet, both early and late in the day.

The rest of the time serious ‘perch jerkers’ are catching some big crappie shooting jigs in 10-20 feet around docks with brush.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.