Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Stripers biting well underneath clear skies

Lake Lanier’s water level fell slightly, but still hovers around full pool at 1,070.94 feet or .06 below the full pool of 1,071.



Water surface temperatures are in the mid 70’s

The water is clear on the main lake and into the creeks down lake.

The water is clear to stained up lake with some stained rainwater inflow in the creeks and rivers.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has been good.

The majority of Lake Lanier’s spotted and largemouth bass populations have completed the reproductive cycle and they are ready to feed.

This is the time when anglers need to rely on their electronics.

With modern-day electronics, it can be easy to find brush but it does take time.

Look around secondary points that lead back into the creeks.

A large majority of bass have moved back into the brush piles where they can feed on shad and herring.

If you know where the brush is located in 15-25 feet, then you probably know where the fish should be.

Make a milk run of similar places and cycle through them throughout the day.

Our best lures have been casting Jerk Shads on a 5/0 Gamakatsu Super Line Hook.

The heavier hook allows you to fish the ‘fluke’ style lures fast enough to provoke strikes.

If you miss a fish, speed up your retrieve.

Herring move very fast and that is what you are trying to imitate.

On calm days, the Jerk Shad has worked the best.

On windy days, it’s time to go power fishing.

Two techniques have worked best: Large topwater lures and spinner baits.

If the wind is blowing when you start your day, then get out a Georgia Blade Spinner Bait with white or silver and gold blades and hit the main lake and creek mouth reef markers.

I add a Gamakatsu Trailer Hook to ensure I catch every fish that strikes.

We have had some great fishing by hitting brush both out on main lake, as well as back into the creeks and rivers.

If the wind is blowing, try casting a SPRO Fat Papa Walker 130 to wake up the fish.

If the water is slick, try a smaller walking lure like a Sammy or Spook.

Some anglers are still catching decent bass up shallow with jig head worms, small crank baits and smaller topwaters.

Night fishing has been good.

Cast a Georgia Blade Black and Blue Spinner Bait or grind a SPRO Little John DD around rocky banks and offshore brush.

Striper fishing has been good during the past weather fronts.

There is no reason it should not remain good when the skies clear.

The stripers are following a similar pattern as the bass, but they don’t relate as much to brush as they do to the bait.

Look around the main lake islands and long points for areas where the herring and shad have spawned.

Two methods seem to be working best for stripers this week: Artificial lures and flies on top and live bait on flat lines and out riggers.

I can tell you the stripers are mixed in with the bass this week.

These rascals have been picking off our spotted bass lures and have provided some fun.

Cast a smaller finesse style lure, if the water is calm.

If it is windy, use larger topwater lures to trigger a strike.

If you plan to pull live bait, then get started at dawn.

Pull herring around main lake islands and target the saddles and areas near to these spawning areas.

Pull your herring shallow and deep and let the fish tell you where they are located.

Crappie fishing remains decent.

There are still some shallow fish that will hit early minnows under floats both early and later in the day.

If you want to load the cooler, then get out your jigs and shoot docks with brush in 15-25 feet of water all day long.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.



