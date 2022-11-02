Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Striper biting well around dam, into the rivers

Lake Lanier’s water level fell slightly this past week, even with the rain.



The water level is presently at 1,066.46 feet or 4.54 feet below full pool of 1,071.

Water temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Lake Lanier is clear on the main lake and clear to stained as the lake turnover period draws close to completion in the rivers and creeks.

The Chattahoochee River remains fairly stained below Buford Dam.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing continues to rate from fair to good as the bass population starts to feed heavily in anticipation of winter.

The weather has been good.

There are few better places to watch the fall colors than from around the shores of Lake Lanier.

This is a great time to fish our local waters because the fish are being caught on a variety of lures and in varying depths.

When the fish are hitting on several patterns, it can also make them harder to pattern.

Anglers should fish to their strengths and find a pattern that works for them to catch fish.

We have started our days out in a couple of ways and with a few different patterns.

The fish can usually be found in relatively shallow water in the mornings, but they will usually be in areas that are close to both shallow and deep-water transition zones.

Three types of lures have been working best early in the day.

Check out any long ditches and target the shallow entrances close to where these depressions enter the lake.

If there are rocks or trees lying down along the banks, then this is a plus.

These rocky areas hold both shad, herring and crawfish.

The bass have plenty of reasons to congregate in there in the mornings and also later in the day as the sun sets.

On overcast days, the fish will stay shallow longer.

When it’s been raining, these fish may remain shallow all day long.

On sunny days, this bite tends to fade as the sun rises and anglers. Anglers should move out deeper and follow the fish into 15-35 feet around brush and steeper drops.

These deeper fish will eat a Fruity Worm rigged on a drop shot, A Georgia Blade Jig and chunk trailer or even a jigging spoon hoped up and down worked directly below the boat for catching fish that you see toward the bottom with your electronics.

Continue to keep a topwater plug or a SPRO McStick tied on to cast to any fish you encounter eating on the surface.

At certain times, these schooling fish have appeared when we were not prepared, but we were able to utilize other lures to coax some bites.

Casting a spoon to schooling fish and just reeling it back quickly below the surface is a great way to get bites from fish that are a long cast away from the boat.

A SPRO Buck tail with or with out a trailer or even a ¼-½-ounce Rooster Tail are easy lures to make long casts.

Other patterns that are worth a try are skipping finesse worms on a 1/8-ounce Gamakatsu Alien Head around docks.

Cranking medium to deep-diving crank bait around rock piles located from the mouths all the way back into the creeks.

Jigging Spoons or a Lanier Baits Swimmer 3 1/2 rigged on a Spy Head have been getting some bites from deeper fish from 25-45 feet below the boat.

Night fishing around lights and also around rocky banks leading into the pockets in the creeks with SPRO RkCrawlers or Georgia Blade Nighttime Spinner Baits are still great ways to catch bass after the sun sets.

Stripers: The striper fishing has been good and there are fish from the Dam all the way into the rivers.

Like the bass, Lake Lanier’s stripers are feeding heavily.

These fish can also be caught on a variety of techniques and lures at a variety of depths.

Your electronics are your windows into seeing what is occurring under the water and are a crucial part of the equation while targeting stripers in changing conditions.

If you have been fishing frequently, then you have probably found a few areas that are holding fish, so you should start in these areas first and expand upon them as the day progresses.

If you have not been out in a while, then keep an open mind and keep moving until you locate the fish.

When I was younger, we didn’t really have very good electronics.

We would often just start fishing in the creek mouths and then work our ways back into the creek as we searched for feeding fish.

Breaking your day down by fishing one big creek can still work, but with today’s modern electronics, you have an advantage.

Now you can find fish with your electronics before you even drop a line.

Once you have located a school of stripers, then you have a few options.

Live bait is almost always effective.

Anglers should purchase enough herring, trout and even regular store-bought minnows for the length of time you plan to fish.

The stripers seem to prefer medium-to-smaller sized baits recently, but don’t hesitate to also add a few larger baits to coax bigger fish into biting.

This week we have seen fish schooling on the surface, as well as seeing them on our electronics in deeper water.

Setting out both flat (unweighted) lines and down (weighted) lines has worked.

Because the thermocline is almost completely broken up now, these stripers can swim both shallow and deep because there is not solid temperature layer to keep them from swimming at different depths.

Trolling is a great way to both cover water as you hunt fish and also for catching them once you do.

Pull a Captains Mack’s Umbrella Rigs at 2 1/2 miles an hour.

You can also troll single lures like a Bomber Long A or a SPRO Buck Tail on lead core or with a downrigger.

Determine the best bets based on what you see on your electronics.

There are also a lot of stripers schooling on the surface, so keep a watchful eye out for this action.

When stripers are busting herring on the surface, you can see them from a long distance.

When you see them, you may have to crank up the big motor to get to them on time.

Cast surface plugs like a SPRO Epop 80 or Zero Minnow 130 and make long casts to these surfacing fish.

After the sun sets, the stripers have been hitting Bombers and McSticks around the main lake islands as well as lighted boat docks in the creeks.

Crappie fishing remains good around both shallow and deeper docks with man-made brush.

The same deal that always works like fishing crappie jigs or live minnows around productive brush will catch these tasty pan fish.

Remember that these fish will be in large schools, so if you catch one, continue to fish the same area as there should be plenty more in that area.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.





