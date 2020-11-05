Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Night fishing for stripers working well for anglers

Lake Lanier remains above full pool but it is falling.



The CORPs is pulling water but currently we are 1,071.32 or .32 foot above the normal level 1,071.

Lake Lanier’s water levels falling as the CORP pulls water for repairs that are planned on the dam.

Lake Lanier’s surface temperatures are in the mid upper 60’s.

Stratification continues in our North Georgia reservoir.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is a muddy/greenish color from lake turnover.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass: Lake Lanier’s bass population will be in a constant change this month. The weather is still warm enough to catch fish on a topwater plug, but the continuing lake turnover can also signal that some of the bass will be found as deep as 30-45 foot range.

Electronics and keen eyesight are both essential tools in November.

Start your day by hitting some of your favorite brush piles close to the boat ramp.

Because the fish are both shallow and deep, this will allow you to get a feel for where the fish are located.

What depth? Will they be deep or shallow?

You may catch bass in 15-25-feet one day, only to return to find the same productive area completely devoid of fish.

Try making a move out away from the banks into deeper water.

You may be able to catch them on a Jig or small spoon.

As long as you keep an open mind, fish lures that you have confidence in and put in your time on the water you should catch a good limit.

The best lures this past week have been smaller topwater plugs and small-to-medium sized swim baits.

For topwater, I am always a fan of the good-old-fashion Chug Bug.

SPRO has also just released a new popping bait called the E-Pop that should also be good lures for fishing in the fall and spring.

Fall is also a great time to catch fish and to start working a jig or craw imitator close to rocky banks with rock in the backs of the creeks on out toward the main lake.

Striper fishing is good.

As mentioned above, anglers with quality electronics like my 12 and 16-inch Lowrance units allow me to quickly decifer the secrets of what lies beneath us in as shallow as 3-feet on out into the main lake depths as deep as 140-feet.

The reason I talk about having keen eyes is because you can often see stripers and bass exploding on bait from long distances.

Keep a topwater plug like the SPRO E-Pop ready at all times, in case your encounter this action on your fishing trip.

Other lures can work great like a spoon, SPRO Buck tail or even a Captain Mack’s Mini-Rig.

Keep these lures ready at all times while you troll or pull live baits.

Live blueback herring continue to be your best baits to use this past week.

Make sure you have the proper bait tank and set up, so that everyone has a chance to catch a fish.

Check in with your local bait store to make sure you have the proper amount of salt and ice in your live bait well.

Herring will survive all day long, unless you are doing something wrong.

The night fishing has picked up considerably.

Cast Bomber Long A’s or a SPRO McStick 110s around wind-blown banks around the islands or hit the lighted boat docks in the backs of main lake creeks.

Crappie: The crappie fishing has been fair to very good, depending on which anglers you ask. Take you boat equipped with Structure Scan (or side imagining) and scan under the docks.

With Structure Scan, I can actually see the schools of crappie that are suspended under these docks.

Shoot small crappie jigs under those docks and allow them to pendulum back to the boat.

You can also use a plain jig head and fish them the same way.

Weighted minnows around docks with brush

Bank Fishing: We have been seeing some huge carp swimming around the docks in the marinas as well as docks with fish feeders located around them. These fish aren’t as stupid as you might think. Throw 1/3 of a can of corn out in front of the area you plan to fish.

Take a No. 1 Aberdeen Style Gamakatsu hook, string a few kernels of corn on it and set it into the Rod Holders.

Use light-action rods and hold on.





Eric Aldrich is an outdoor writer, marketing specialist and bass angler. Reports are based on personal experience and permission from a close network of friends. He would love to hear from readers, so please email me at esaldrich@yahoo.com.