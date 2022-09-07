Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie biting best on lures through shallow brush

There will be a free kids fishing event that will occur at the Buford Dam Tail Race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.



There will be free food and drinks.

Along with the free meal and the great sponsors support, the Department of Natural Resources is stocking 2,500 trout where the kids will be fishing.

Continue to read these reports for more details.

Bass fishing has rated fair to OK, but we have had more slow days than productive ones the past few weeks.

I call this time of year the ‘tweens’ because we are in a funky time between summer and fall where the fish are probably a little more scattered since they are roaming around looking for good places to hang out as the weather cools.

Looking back on years of reports, this seems normal to have a slower time in September.

Unlike last week, there was no real need to be on the water early.

The fish have been biting better in the afternoon this week.

Get out in the wind and cast a SPRO Little John DD or a a Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait.

Allow your lure to dig up around brush or rocky areas.

We have seen some big spotted bass.

Striper fishing has been on one day and off the next.

The good news is they are showing signs of improvement this week.

The stripers are schooled up in groups of 15-100 fish grouped up close to the deeper creek and river channels.

The trick is be able to find these schools and stay on top of them.

We have marked some nice schools on our electronics over the humps and creek channels, but they don’t stay put very long.

These fish are feeding on herring, which move around a lot more than shad.

If the fish you marked on your units are feeding on threadfin shad, the shad and stripers will tend to stay put.

If the stripers are eating herring, you may have to move around.

The stripers are still schooled up in the mouths of the creeks down lake by the dam.

We have also seen a few schooling on the surface as well as on our Electronics.

These fish seem to be relating to medium-sized ditches that are running into the creek channels.

Ditches are basically just where the water ran down the hills before the lake was impounded creating a ditch.

You can look at the bank and usually you can see where these concave ditches running to the lake.

The best ditches are the ones that can’t see from the bank, but they are there below the surface hiding fish you’re targeting.

The same methods that have worked all summer long continue to produce fish.

Down lines and power reeling spoons or buck tails deep has been your best bet when we were in the 90s, but now the days are getting shorter and cooler in the stripers are just as excited about the cooler weather is the anglers that target them.

Because the herring love the cold, oxygen-rich water that the stripers need in summer, they provide a food source that was welcomed by the stripers and made summer fishing some of the best fishing this time of year.

Very few anglers are taking advantage of the bite after dark.

If you have a portable Hydro light or an old-school floating light, you can sit and set out lines in the mouths of the lower lake creeks or down by the dam after dark.

Set out your herring on a combination of down lines and flat lines and allow your boat to stay directly over fish that are attracted to your lights in the bait fish that are pulled in by the same.

Crappie fishing has been OK.

The best ‘perch jerkers’ continue to fish jigs, crawling them through brush at 10-20 feet deep.

The rest of us can still fish the brush by placing a crappie minnow right over this same brush.

This week I saw the crappie up around one of the lighted boat docks as well as around the bridge pilings.

These fish were up around the surface where they should be easy to catch.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.