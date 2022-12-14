Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Congregated bass biting well with the arrival of end of fall

Bass fishing continues to be good for those anglers who can find congregations of these fish as we approach the end of the fall season.



There are still plenty of bass shallow as well as out deep.

We continue to run the standard ditch patterns that work so well in late fall and early winter.

Start up shallow where the ditches flow from the banks out into the lake and cast moving lures that imitate shad or herring.

My go-to lure in the winter is a SPRO McStick 110.

We are still catching some bass by ‘stupid’ fishing or just casting and reeling these jerk baits back slow and steady.

While this type of cast is the easiest to employ, we have had better success working these jerk baits with a pause-and-go retrieve.

Most of your strikes will occur as the jerk bait pauses.

The fish will just load up when you go to make the next jerk.

Crank baits or a small Kietec style swim baits rigged on an underspin have been working well early in the day and during dam generation or active feeding periods.

You can also use other lures like a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad or a Fruity Worm worked on a Gamakatsu Alien Head.

Finding out where the bass are located is probably the hardest part of ditch fishing.

If you are unsure where the bass are, it may be best to just start shallow and follow the ditches out deeper until you locate a large school.

Once you find the fish, catching them is the easy part.

Unlike what many anglers claim, bass in the winter can be very aggressive.

The deeper bass have been easier to pattern throughout the day, so that is where we have been putting in most of our efforts.

These bass are still relating to the ditches and the large populations of shad and herring that are congregating toward the backs of the creeks.

Not all of this action occurs in the back of the creeks.

Lake Lanier’s bass also relate to ditches located in the pockets just off of the main lake.

There are a few different lures anglers can utilize to catch bass out deeper in the ditches.

A jigging spoon is a very good lure for catching bass that are relating to the bottom out deeper in 30-60 feet deep.

We have had some great success catching numbers of fish from the deeper-slopping banks leading into the guts of the ditches.

I like to stay back from the area where the bass are located and working a jig down the steeper banks.

I use a medium-heavy Kissel Krafts Custom casting rod and reel spooled up with 14-pound Sunline FC.

The strikes you receive on the jig can vary from a hard ‘thump’ to just feeling something different.

When either of these bites occurs, then set the hook.

Stripers: The striper bite remains very good and these hard-fighting fish are schooled in groups of 100 or more in the right areas.

These stripers are feeding on both shad and herring.

If you can determine the type of bait they are eating, then that can help you to present your baits properly.

When the stripers are feeding on shad, they tend to stay put in an area much longer than when they are targeting herring.

The shad are 1-3 inches long.

They don’t swim very fast, but rely on numbers for their survival.

Because of this, stripers that are eating shad may stay in the same area for days.

When the stripers are feeding on herring, they will tend to move longer distances in a shorter time frame.

Herring rely on both speed and numbers for protection and the stripers can easily keep pace with the schools of herring.

Because the herring and stripers move quickly, anglers often have a hard time keeping up with them.

We have been focusing on stripers that are schooling on shad.

The gulls and loons will show you where to fish, so follow clues from these natural fish finders.

When you see a massive flock of gulls diving into an area the size of a pick-up truck bed, then you can catch them pretty quickly by casting lures to this action while pulling flat lines out behind the boat.

I like to cast a SPRO Bucktail with a 3 1/2-inch swim bait to where the birds are diving.

Make sure to start your day with plenty of lively baits in your tanks.

If there are shad present in numbers medium store-bought shiners may work better than herring.

Stripers are opportunistic and they will often bite larger prey like herring or trout, even when they are feeding on smaller fish.

The stripers will be very active early and later in the days, as well as when weather fronts blow through or when dam generation occurs.

When we have found the large concentrations of stripers, we have been able to stay around after dark and catch them casting Bombers and McSticks to the banks close to where the fish were schooling during the day.

Crappie fishing has been a little tougher this past week, probably due to the massive amount of shad that are swimming around out there.

The fish are extremely grouped up, so if you are not catching any in your primary areas, it may be time to look around.

The crappie in the lower lake creeks have been out deeper in the 25-40 feet depths.

The crappie up north in the rivers tend to be shallower, but in the deepest part of the pockets.

If the pocket you are fishing up lake is 25-feet deep in the middle, then that is probably where they will be located.

Continue to cast jigs or downlined minnows to any fish you see on your electronics.





