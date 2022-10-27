Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Catching bass has been feast or famine

Bass: Fishing continues to change as the temperatures kind of levels out to more seasonal norms.



Last weeks cold snap really triggered the bass into motion.

There are definitive areas midway in the creeks and midlake coves where you can find the lake turnover in process. We have avoided fishing where the water is stained.

The only reason recently for seeing stained water has been because of lake turnover, since there’s been very little rain.

Hopefully, we will receive some welcomed rain that is forecast for this weekend.

Rain inflow will help to generate current, which will help advance stratification and clean up some of those areas.

The bass fishing has been feast or famine.

I am starting to see a lot of fish moving up into the ditches, leading into the coves and creeks.

There are still fish out on the main lake and some under docks, so your options are almost endless.

The bass are schooling in small areas and when you can find a group you have to figure how to get them to bite.

We are seeing bait up to 50-feet deep in areas where the water quality is good.

This is one of those times of year when anglers can have a topwater, crank bait, swim bait, jig or spoon and catch fish on every lure or none.

The topwater activity has been lukewarm, at best, but that can and probably will be changing soon.

Clear water will help this bite greatly.

Don’t stash your surface plugs yet.

Anglers may do better to have a lure that they have confidence in that can cover varying depths.

Lures like a small plastic swim bait rigged on a jig head or even spinner bait can be worked shallow and deep.

The bass are gorging on a combination of shad and herring.

If you get a lure that mimics a baitfish in front of their noses, they will usually bite it.

We have found some key creeks and pockets that have clear water along with steeper banks where the fish can move from shallow to deeper water quickly as they follow the bait.

This is where you look at the ditches, or as I call them ‘bass highways’ to key you in to areas with large schools of bass.

Hopefully, your electronics have contour maps, because they can be as important as sonar in running a pattern.

Fishing the ditches usually has a pattern to it.

Start shallow early in the day, or anytime cloudy weather fronts move in, and follow the fish out deeper as the sun rises.

Of course the bass don’t read these reports, so keep an open mind and an eye out for fish both on the surface and on the screen of your fish finders.

If you don’t see fish or bait, then move until you find them.

Here are the lures and what worked best in the past week.

Instead of topwater, we have been throwing a SPRO McStick 110 as well as a McRip 85 to pick fish off shallower fish in the back of the ditches early and over key brush piles during the day.

Anglers can just cast and reel these lures, or try working them with a jerk-and-pause retrieve.

Experiment and see what the fish want.

As we see fish moving out deeper, a hodge podge of lures have worked.

Keep the jerk baits tied on to cast to any schooling fish you see on the surface (or just below if you have forward scan).

As the sun rises, we have concentrated on our sonar to pick off fish around the boat.

We have been using either a Lanier Baits Tri Colored Worm on a drop shot, A Georgia Blade Jig or a straight-tailed Finesse Worm rigged on a Gamakatsu Alien Head around key brush and rock piles positioned along the ditch drops.

Don’t hesitate to cast to any docks along these same drops.

I rig every rod with Sunline Sniper FC, except for my deeper drop shot where I use SX1 for the mainline and Sniper for leader.

Five to 7 pound Sniper works great on a spinning reel for the finesse techniques and drop shot leaders, but I go up to 12-17 pound Sniper for my jigs and jerk baits.

Fish your finesse techniques on medium-heavy action spinning rods.

I use a firmer medium-heavy Kissel Krafts Custom Rods for the jerk baits and jigs.

Anglers have also caught fish this week on a Lanier Baits Damiki Spy Head Jig and Little Swimmer combos, both casting it out as well as fishing it vertically for deeper fish with sonar below the boat.

A Georgia Blade Jig as well as a Silver and Gold Blade Combination Premium Spinner Baits have caught fish from shallow to deep on the main lake, as well as in the backs of the pockets and mid-depth docks.

Try a Shepoon Spoon (the spinner keeps the hooks from fowling) for fishing through fish schooling below your boat.

The bass are chomping after dark and the same confidence lures, A SPRO RkCrawler or Georgia Blade Night Time Spinner Bait will work around lighted boat docks and in the shallow backs of the ditches.

Stripers: The striper fishing has also been off and on, but when you find them you can bet they will be hungry.

Just like the bass, these hard-fighting predator fish are chasing bait from the surface to the bottom in areas that have lots of bait.

Use your electronics, as well as keep an eye out for any fish busting on the surface.

When we have encountered fish on the surface, our best produces have been either a SPRO Zero Minnow 130 topwater plug for v-waking slowly on the surface or a SPRO McStick 110 reeled below the surface with a medium-steady retrieve through the fish.

Stripers that we catch on the surface are always mean, so make sure you use a heavy line like 20-pound Sunline Natural Monofilament so that the fish you hook make it to the boat.

Anglers who target stripers on live bait need to be aware that these fish are moving around in the water column.

They may strike a flat line (weightless) or a down line (weighted) in deeper than 50 feet of water.

Use the liveliest bait possible and have a variety of sizes, or even try two different baits like trout and herring or gizzard shad and medium minnows.

The Bomber/McStick fall night action is happening now.

Hit the green dock lights if no boats are around or ditch the crowds and fish the main islands below Browns Bridge.

Some lights have been busy, but out on main lake during the week we have seen almost no other boats where we are catching fish.

Crappie fishing is good and the fish are around both shallow and deeper docks relating to both natural and planted brush.

Small crappie jigs or live minnows have coaxed bites for anglers lucky enough to find them in groups.

The fish up lake seem to be shallower than the crappie down lake.

Since the lake is turning over, that can change.

Keep an eye on your fish finder and keep moving until you get bit.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.