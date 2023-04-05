Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass through with spawning are biting best above brush in shallow water

Bass fishing still rates very good and this population is in all phases of the spawn.

Many of our bass have completed spawning, but there is still another wave or two moving up to start the process.

Now is the time to pick your favorite method and go catching.

For most anglers this means it’s topwater time.

Many of the bass have completed the spawning process and are moving back over shallow brush located in 10-25 feet of water.

These fish are extremely hungry and a surface plug will fool them into biting.

Cast a SPRO Pop 80 or a walking lure, like a Zara Spook or a Sammy over shallow brush located next to spawning pockets.

The herring usually spawn right after the bass do and these slender baitfish provide a resource for bass to eat and make a speedy recovery from the toils of reproductive process.

The herring will spawn on shallow saddles between the islands as well as around shallow points and humps.

A variety of lures will fool bass that are keyed in on the herring spawn, but my two go-to lures are a SPRO McStick 110 or a Lanier Baits Jerk Shad fished on the surface.

The trick to catching fish on these lures is to keep them moving at all times.

A medium-steady retrieve works best for the McStick, but try reeling the Jerk Shads at a quick-steady pace on the surface.

The bass will explode on these fluke-style baits and once you get a strike, it will be almost impossible to put it down.

Many other techniques are working to catch bass.

It’s hard to beat a shaky head and straight-tail worm fished around docks and laydowns in the pockets for numbers of bass.

While a lot of the bass have completed the spawning process, there are still plenty that are in the middle of spawning and these fish will attack almost any lure that gets close to them.

If the wind is blowing or weather fronts are moving through, then it may be time to power fish on the points and humps.

Cast a Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait or even a SPRO Aruku Shad to any areas where the herring spawn.

This technique is a power-fishing pattern so anglers should cast and keep moving.

Your success is often based on how many areas you can hit in a day of fishing.

Make a few casts and if you don’t get a bite, move on to more productive water.

We have had some awesome night fishing, so head out just before sunset and fish until you get tired.

A SPRO RkCrawler or a Georgia Blade Premium Night Time Spinner bait are the only two lures you need.

Use a slow-and-steady retrieve as the bass after dark clue in on he vibration of these lures to find them.

Striper fishing has been good, but you will need to keep an open mind and let your electronics and aquatic birds show you the most productive areas to target.

Like the bass, a large majority of the striper population is keyed in on the herring spawn.

Pulling herring behind the boat, while making casts with a surface plug. That means it is topwater time and few fish strike a lure as hard as a striper in shallow water.

Knowing where the herring spawn is a distinct advantage.

Target areas that have a sandy bottom between the islands as well as on long, shallow main-lake points and humps.

Many anglers, myself included, prefer to catch stripers on artificial lures.

Fly fishing and casting topwater plugs is an awesome way to catch these hard-fighting fish.

Make long casts with a topwater plug or a Jerk Shad.

If the stripers are present, they will let you know quickly.

Move on after making a few casts.

Because the herring are shallow and spawning, anglers who like to fish with live bait need to make sure to purchase several dozen herring so that you don’t run out of bait.

The size of the herring that I see spawning this week are in the 4-5 inch range, but it really doesn’t matter what size herring you use.

If you can put a bait in front of a hungry striper, they will attack it.

Pulling herring on flat lines and planner boards will allow anglers to get their baits into the shallow water where the herring are spawning and the stripers are feeding upon them.

Night fishing for the stripers around the same areas mentioned above will produce some great strikes after dark.

If you can locate a lighted boat dock close to the sandy bottom areas where the herring spawn, then it’s a recipe for good fishing.

Crappie fishing remains good and they are finishing up the spawning process.

The old-reliable minnow and bobber is still a good option because there are plenty of these tasty fish in the shallows where they are easier to catch.

As the weather heats up, look for the fish to start moving back out around docks that have brush planter from 10-25 feet deep.

Shooting small crappie minnows to fish that are recovering from the spawn will work well.

This action will only get better as we move through spring.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.