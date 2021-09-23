Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass, stripers biting well at any depth in cooler conditions

The topwater bite remains, good but the better action has been occurring in the afternoons around main lake brush.



Walking lures like a Zara Spook or Sammy have been coaxing bites on the surface from aggressive bass.

We have also had very good luck fishing Lanier Baits Fuity Worms on a Drop Shot Rig around that same main lake brush.

Target the piles located in 20-35-feet deep and close to steeper drop offs.

There are some shallow fish that will bite Shakey heads around medium-depth docks.

We have also had a decent spinner bait bite on the main lake when the wind is blowing, especially early in the day.

Medium depth crank baits like a SPRO RkCrawler have also been coaxing some bites from fish that are around shallow rocky banks.

Keep throwing these same crank baits after dark so some magnum spotted bass.

Striper fishing remains good and these fish have really turned on with the milder temperatures.

These aggressive stocked predator fish are pushing bait into the shallow coves located just off main lake.

Look for coves that have defined ditch channels that lead into the deeper creek and river channels on the main lake.

The striper population can be found from 1-100 feet deep.

These fish are feeding heavily on shad and herring all over the lake.

They can be found from Buford Dam all the way into the upper creeks and rivers.

Keep a couple of rods rigged with either a Redfin or a SPRO Bucktail.

Cast these offerings to any fish you see schooling on the surface.

I prefer not to use live bait, but instead find a lot more excitement by casting to active fish with artificial lures.

Start your days in the creek mouths and use your electronics to show you the most productive locations.

Trolling with a Captain Mack’s Umbrella Rig is a great way to cover water until you locate one of the large schools of stripers that are following and eating bait.

Once you have located a large school of stripers, then it is time to deploy a combination of herring rigged on both flat and down lines.

The stripers have been stacked up around the large bait schools of herring and shad.

The fish that are targeting shad will hang around longer than the fish that are chasing herring.

Shad tend to move a lot less quickly than herring.

It’s that time to start fishing Bomber Long A’s and SPRO McSticks around the main lake islands after dark.

Cast these long-styled lures to the banks and reel them slow and steady and hold on.

Crappie are setting up around brush located in 15-25 feet in the creeks and rivers.

Cast small crappie jigs or fish live minnows on weighted lines in the brush.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.