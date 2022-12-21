Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass moving out deeper with Arctic blast moving in

Lake Lanier’s water level is currently at 1,068.75 feet or 2.25 feet below full pool of 1,071.



Water temperatures have fallen into the low-50’s.

We should expect them to fall to 50 degrees, or lower, with the crazy cold weather that is forecast for the Christmas Holiday.

The lake is clear on the main lake and slightly stained to stained in the backs of the creeks and in the rivers.

The Chattahoochee River is still stained to muddy from rain inflow.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

I want to wish all of our readers a very merry Christmas.

Bass fishing has been good, but anglers should expect to see the shallow bite fade and the deeper bite to get even better with the arctic cold blast forecast for Christmas.

Humans don’t quit eating when the weather turns cold and neither do bass.

While the cold water makes the bass less active, they still have to eat.

This past week, a couple of patterns have been working well.

We should expect that to change when surface temperatures drop quickly.

We will still have a shallow bite early in and late in the day.

That is where anglers should look for bass as they start their mornings.

This shallow bite has continued all day long this past week, but expect that to change as many more bass moving out deeper in 35-60 feet deep.

My go-to lure this past week has been a SPRO Little John DD in either Citrus Shad or Clear chartreuse.

I am casting these lures to long points, humps and bluff walls and digging them into the rocks and around brush for some bigger-than-usual spotted and largemouth bass.

Use a long, medium-weight crank bait rod like my eight-foot long Kissel Krafts Custom Cranking Rod.

I moved up to using a longer casting rod a couple of years ago because it allows anglers to make extremely long casts and also allows the Little John crank bait to dig deeper along the bottom as deep as 20 feet deep.

Make a long casts parallel to the point or humps or beside bluff walls in the backs of the pockets and creeks.

I use 12-pound Sunline Cranking FC to get these lures to run at there maximum depth.

Anglers shouldn’t shy away from working their crank baits along the bottom because they fear getting snagged.

Instead allow your lure to hit and run over the bottom.

Just quit cranking when the lure stops and it will usually rise off the bottom before you can continue your retrieve.

Also invest in a good lure retriever, as it will pay for itself in two uses.

While I would prefer that the crank bait bite would stay relevant, I expect it to fade as the bass move out deeper with the incoming frigid temperatures.

Anytime we get temperature extremes, like the one forecast for this weekend, anglers can expect a shad kill to occur.

When this happens, bass will just swim around slowly on the bottom as they pick off dying shad that are falling to the bottom.

If you can locate the areas where this occurs, you may be able to load the boat in a single area all day long.

Techniques like drop shots, Jigs or jigging spoons will probably come more into play as we receive the severe arctic blast forecast for Christmas.

Use your electronics and look for larger groups of bass.

You can also catch these bass relating to the bottom with other lures, but jigging a Georgia Blade Shepoon worked with an up-and-down presentation to pick off bass.

Other lures are also worth a try.

Small swim baits worked on an underspin, Jerk Baits or Gamakatsu Alien Head are all worth trying to unlock the secret to what the bass want.

Stripers: The birds continue to give away the most productive areas, so keep a watch for gulls and loons diving on shad.

Also pay close attention to your electronics to confirm that the birds that are in the area are diving on bait.

If we get a shad kill, then that is where you will probably get your best action.

Predator fish like stripers and bass will position themselves where they have easy access to these easy to catch dying baits.

Pulling live herring or medium shiners on flat lines, down lines and planner boards will continue to work all over Lake Lanier.

I always like to add a larger bait, like a trout or gizzard shad, to entice strikes from larger stripers.

Use your electronics to dial in the proper depth.

Once you get a bite, make adjustments and set your other rods to a similar depth.

Trolling has worked well this past week.

I don’t expect it to quit being effective.

You may just have to troll a little deeper.

Troll a Captain Mack’s umbrella rig or down size to the mini rig and fish around areas where you see birds and where you mark fish on your electronics.

An umbrella rig looks like a school of baitfish under the water and they can often outproduce live bait under the right conditions.

Troll your rigs between 1 1/2 to 2 mph.

I don’t expect anglers to be doing much night fishing, but the stripers can still be caught after dark by casting Bombers or McSticks to lighted boat docks toward the backs of the creeks.

Crappie fishing has been just fair as these tasty critters move out deeper into their winter haunts.

Crappie continue to position themselves around large shad schools close to cover like docks, deeper brush piles or timberlines.

Start your day looking for areas that have transition from clear to stained water for your best success.

The crappie have been out deeper in the 35-40 foot depths.

Continue to shoot small jigs or downlined minnows and allow these lures to sink to the level where you mark them with your electronics.





