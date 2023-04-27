Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass biting well, especially in shallow water

Bass fishing still rates very good.



The bass continue to bite shallow where they're easier to catch.

We've had several days fishing 4-6 hours and averaging 15-20 keepers with a few dinks that we usually don’t count.

Some of those fish are big.

We usually have at least one four-pound, or larger, magnum-spotted bass in the mix, so it's a great time to take to go catching.

The recent weather has held water temperatures around the mid-60s, which seems to have prolonged not only the bass spawn, but also the herring and shad spawn, too.

The extended forecast looks like it will continue to be mild and that will extend this action for quite some time yet.

Several techniques are working well right now, so you can basically pick your favorite way to fish and go catch them.

This week, we caught fish on almost all styles of lures including topwater plugs, jerk baits, crank baits, spinner baits, shaky heads, dropshot rigs and Jerk Shads (a Fluke style bait).

Our go-to lure this past week has definitely been the SPRO McStick 110.

This lure is called a jerk bait and usually the standard retrieve is a jerk, jerk, pause cadence. That jerk/pause is working OK, but there's an easier way.

We've been able to just go down to shorelines and cast to the bank and reel the McStick with a medium steady for excellent results.

I refer to this as ‘stupid fishing’ because you can hand this lure to a person using a Zebco 33 and they will catch fish.

I'm sure other brands of jerk baits would work well, too, but most readers know that I am very biased for SPRO lures.

There's still a lot of bass shallow around the docks, and these fish are spawning, protecting their newly-hatched fry or trying to recover from the reproductive process and feeding on the few spawning baitfish that will only grow better and better.

These shallow fish around the docks will eat a variety of lures, but our go-to has been skipping or casting the Shaky Head.

Our go-to shaky head consists of a 1/8-ounce Gamakatsu Alien Head rigged with a Lanier Baits Finesse Worm.

You can skip these shaky heads around the dock planks or in-between floats, but several anglers who have fished with me do quite well by just casting around the sides or in between the docks.

About 50% of your strikes will occur as the shaky head falls on the initial cast, so watch your line closely.

If it moves off, then reel down and set the hook.

If you don't get a hit on the fall, then just work the lure along the bottom slowly and wait to feel a tick or watch your line move off, then you know to set the hook.

When anyone mentions the topwater action, most anglers get excited, but this action is not really wide open yet.

You can catch fish on topwater lures now, both shallow around the docks, around shallow spawning and feeding flats as well as out around main lake brush piles.

We have had our best luck with popping-style lures like a SPRO Pop 80 over the brush or a smaller walking lure like a Zara Puppy worked shallow in the pockets.

If it's windy, you can go out to the main lake and fish the wind-blown banks with a spinner bait or the McStick and do quite well.

Cast a Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait to wind-blown banks and reel them just fast enough to see your lure moving about 3-5 feet below the surface.

I always add a Gamakatsu Trailer Hook to my spinner baits because a lot of the bass will swipe at the lure and miss your main hook, but often you catch them with the trailer hook.

Night fishing continues to be very good and there are almost no boats out there after the sun goes down.

The SPRO RK Crawler has worked well, but we actually have been doing a little better just throwing the McStick to the same banks where we were catching them during the day.

You can also try the Georgia blade night time Spinner bait and reel this lure barely fast enough to feel the blades thumping.

Don't forget the trailer hook.

The reason we have switched over to the McStick or Spinner Bait is because there is a layer of slimy-green plant life growing in the 5-10 foot zone that will fowl up your crank bait.

Striper fishing also remains good.

I feel that a lot of fish have migrated back from the backs of the creeks and rivers out toward the main lake.

These fish are ready for the herring and shad spawn, but it really hasn't gotten going full force.

There are some baitfish up shallow getting ready to reproduce and the stripers are up close by looking for an easy meal.

Look for this action to turn wide open when the water temperatures stay in the low 70s.

The same shallow techniques that worked last week are still the best way to fish this week. Productive methods include pulling flat lines -unweighted lines with just a hook and a herring or shad) or pulling trainer boards with unweighted lines to help position your live baits up shallow close to the banks where the stripers will be pushing bait.

As stated above, the herring and shad are not in full spawn yet, but there are plenty of these baitfish hanging out a little bit deeper in the 10-20 foot range.

That's where the stripers will be feeding before they move up shallow on the sandy saddles between islands, shallow humps and long-tapering points.

Those same anglers that love to see a topwater strike from aggressive spotted bass will get a definite adrenaline rush when a striper attacks their topwater plug.

We're not seeing a lot of stripers schooling yet, but we've seen some small wolfpacks coming up and going down quickly.

While you may not see them schooling on the surface, a topwater plug can trigger a strike from fish well down in the water column because the main lake has about 6-8 feet of visibility this week.

Stripers can see and feel a lure far better than we can, so it not unheard of for a striper to charge out of 20-feet to attack a surface plug.

Many anglers throwing topwater lures like Red Finns, SPRO Zero Minnow 130s or other wake-style baits to trigger huge strikes from these aggressive fresh.

Keep a rod and reel handy at all times with the lure that you can throw to any fish you see breaking on the surface.

The topwater will be most anglers’ first choice, but subsurface baits like the SPRO McStick or Bucktail are great options to trigger bites from fish feeding on the surface

I have heard some reports of some of the guides deploying down lines (weighted lines with a swivel attached to a leader and hook) right now, but they're not fishing real deep like they do in summertime.

The downline is still a great option when the fish are below 20 feet deep, so don't leave home without something set up to get your live baits down deeper, if needed.

There is still a good night bite for stripers and bass.

The few striper anglers that are out after dark seem to be gravitating toward the dock lights.

A lot of homeowners have been generous by providing these lights but if you see a boat already fishing a dock already, it's best to just move on and find one that is not occupied.

Just a note about dock fishing: Remember that anglers have to represent our sport and the anglers who fish are our ambassadors on the water.

Being polite and courteous is part of the deal.

This includes when dock owners get upset with anglers fishing close to their docks.

There is no law against fishing around docks (with the exception in some marinas) so you may not understand why your getting scolded.

Many of these lake-front residents have had things stolen, fishing line and hooks left behind or other bad experiences and some get upset when they see a boat close to their property. If this happens to you, it's best to just be courteous and move on down to the next dock.

There are thousands more docks to fish.

Crappie fishing is OK, but these fish are coming off of spawning and moving out a little deeper in search of baitfish to replenish themselves after the rigors of the reproductive process.

There are a lot of smaller males still hanging around up shallow.

They are suckers for a minnow under a bobber or a light-crappie jig pulled past their noses.

As we spoke about in last week’s report, most of the bigger females have moved out deeper looking for mostly shad and even smaller herring.

The majority of these bigger fish have moved out into brush or around docks, especially ones with brush planted around them.

These fish are famished and looking for an abundant food supply.

Crappie prefer smaller threadfin shad because they are move slower, so they are easier to catch, are abundant and they are small enough to be easy to eat.

Shad will spawn in many areas like on rip-rap banks or around wood that has fallen into the water.

It seems that the shad also love the black dock floats because they provide a great area shad can group up against and start spawning.

You may have seen this before because it looks like the smaller shad are trying to jump against these floats or onto rocky banks or laydowns in the water.

When you see this, or even if you don’t, you can probably catch crappie with live shad you have netted or purchasing the easier to obtain store-bought crappie minnows.

Try rigging one or more rods using a bobber with a 2-3 foot leader below the float and a small Aberdeen style hook.

Rig another rod or two using a downline without a bobber and a small split-shot positioned a foot above your hook.

Cast the floats around the dock to see if the crappie are shallow and drop your downlines directly below your dock or boat to see if the crappie are eating deeper.

Once you catch one or two, these fish that bite will tell you the correct way to rig the rest of your rods.

Master ‘perch jerkers’ can also catch a mess of crappie shooting docks with small crappie jigs.

‘Shooting’ is a term anglers use to describe making accurate casts (or shots) by holding the crappie jig with one hand, leaving the bail open and holding your rod bent and line so it can be released once you line up your cast (or shot).

It takes coordination to bend your rod and releasing both your line finger and the jig at the perfect time.

This allows you to shoot a jig under objects like docks, boats or even low-hanging brush on the bank.

You can use the line guides as a sight, like a scope on a gun.

There are a bunch of YouTube videos that will show you the details. Just remember to be courteous.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.