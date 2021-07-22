Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass biting best in spots deeper than 20 feet deep

Bass: Start your day out on round main lake points and humps with brush.



Brush located in more than 20 feet of water has been where the fish seem to be located lately.

Try to locate points and humps that have deep water close by.

Areas close to the creek and river channels have been the best bet lately.

The fish have been a little finicky in certain areas, so make sure you have a good milk run of spots and don’t spend too much time on any one area until you find an active school of fish.

The topwater bite has been hit and miss this week.

When you find active fish, that’s been the lures of choice.

Also try subsurface lures, like a spy bait or crankbait over the same brush piles.

The hot bite this week seems to be coming on the dropshots.

We’ve been using the Lanier’s Baits Fruity Worm on a dropshot rig for your best success.

Pay close attention to your electronics. When you see fish around the brush, use your dropshot to coax them to bite.

If the fish seem finicky, try adjusting the length of your dropshot leader and weight.

There has also been a decent shallow water bite.

We’ve been casting buzzbaits and SPRO Little John shallow running crankbaits up in the coves that have flowing water.

We’ve been concentrating on the uplake creeks and coves because the boat traffic has been lightest.

The lower lake creeks are also worth exploring.

Striper fishing has been good and the fish are locked into a good summer pattern.

Start your day in the creek mouths or up lake in the rivers.

The stripers are relating to the schools of shad and herring.

Trolling with a captain Mack’s umbrella rig is a great way to cover water, locate fish and it may produce all day long.

Keep moving until you locate a school of fish.

Your electronics are critical tools in summertime.

Don’t just stop and fish, unless you see the tell-tale arcs and wavy lines that indicate fish.

Once you locate a large school of fish, live herring will be your best bet.

Fish your live herring on down lines.

Use a heavier 2-ounce weight with a long leader of Sunline and a Gammaktsu shiner or octopus hook.

The heavier weight will help you to get your live bait rigs down through the warmer upper layer of water to the cooler water below the thermocline.

Power fishing with large spoons has also come into play recently.

If you have a large school of fish showing on your fish finder, then drop a large Lake Forks Ben Parker spoon down through the school and reel it as fast as you can up through the fish to entice a reaction bite.

Other lures will work in this situation.

I like to retrieve a SPRO bucktail rigged with a Lanier Baits Little Swimmer through the school.

Pan fishing: The crappie have been biting well after dark, around the bridge pilings and around lighted boat docks.

Downlining live crappy minnows or native spottail minnows has been working well.

If you can find brush that will make the bite all that much better.

Watch your electronics and drop your down lines to just above the level where you mark fish.

The brim continue to bite live bait under bobbers around Rocky areas and lay down trees around the banks.

Most of the fish will catch up shallow or smaller, but they can be fun for kids and adults alike to catch.

If you want to catch bigger brim, try casting the same live baits like worms and crickets on a line without a bobber.

Attached a 1/4-ounce split shot about two feet above your hook, cast it out and secure your rod.





To contact Eric Aldrich, email him at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.