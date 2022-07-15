Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass bites have been solid for anglers who are knowledgeable about techniques, lures

Lake Lanier’s water level is at 1,070.23 or right around nine inches below full pool of 1,071.

Lake surface temperatures have held steady at 84-86 degrees.

The main lake and creeks mouths are mostly clear and rivers are clear to slightly stained.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear, except after a heavy rain, which turns the river muddy quick.

That water clears quickly too.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has rated from fairly to pretty good for numbers, along with a few big bites for anglers that understand and know the best techniques, lures, electronics along with a lot of experience.

Plus there is always the luck factor.

Lake Lanier‘s bass population is feeding well on deeper docks and around off-shore brush.

Start your days around docks that have brush or rock around.

We have been catching some bigger bass casting a SPRO Little DD or a Georgia Blade Jig with a Yamamoto trailer after dark, while working medium-depth brush.

Striper fishing has usually been good in summer.

Back in 2000, blueback herring were introduced to Lanier.

Summertime fishing used to tough.

The blueback herring, like the same cold deep water as stripers.

Start your day with a visit to your local bait store.

Make sure to buy several dozen bluebacks.

I have heard some anglers say they are running out of bait in three hours.

Many people power reel large spoons, like Lake Fork Flutter Spoon or the Ben Parker Spoon.

I have also had some good success over the years by power reeling a two-ounce White SPRO Buck tail Jig.

Drop your lures down on a tight line.

Be prepared to engage your reel. Set the hook, if you feel a strike on the fall.

The strikes you will get by power reeling are intense.

I swear I have ripped a rotator cup performing this crazy technique.

Some stripers are being caught after dark around boat docks or around the bridges with Hydro Glow Lights.

Try pitching a live herring and Gizzard Shad to any lighted docks located near deeper water.

Crappie fishing remains slow.

Crawl small jigs on light line through brush piles or timber from 20-40 feet deep.

If the bait is present, you may gather some bigger fish.

Don’t expect good numbers.

Continue to use down lined spot tail minnows, small shad or crappie minnows after dark under Hydro Glow lights on the docks or bridge pilings.





