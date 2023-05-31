Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass in big groups are biting well

Bass: This past week’s bass fishing has been more on than off, but we have experienced some slower periods on some days.



The fish are biting a variety of lures and techniques.

Start your days off by fishing your strengths and make adjustments as necessary.

We are finding a lot of bass are grouped up.

These schools of fish are occupying the best real estate they can find.

Bass utilize ditches or dropoffs as they follow the herring that are making their way out deeper.

The best brush has been located around migration routs in between the spawning grounds and the deeper main-lake brush.

The ideal brush piles for us have been located in 25-feet of water with some deeper and some shallower brush occasionally coming into play.

If you catch a good keeper off a prominent brush pile, then stick around and work that area thoroughly before moving on the next area.

The run-and-gun pattern has been decent, but you may not always catch your fish on moving lures.

Some days, we have had to go down after the fish with slower techniques.

Continue to cast topwater plugs and swim baits over brush when the fish are active, but be prepared to get a lure down near the base of the brush piles when the action slows.

Work a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm on a Gamakatsu Alien Head or try dragging around a Georgia Blade Jig and craw combo near prime brush piles.

During water generation or prime wildlife activity times, the fish have been more aggressive.

When that power generation siren goes off, you are within 30 minutes of better fishing.

Work a SPRO Pop 80, A Lanier Baits Magic Swimmer or Jerk Shad over brush, near deeper rock dropoffs or around the deeper marina sea walls.

If you get a strike or see fish following your surface lures, then speed up the retrieve.

Lake Lanier has blueback herring and they run like fire when being chased.

One other technique that not a lot of anglers are talking about is working deeper-running lures like A SPRO Little John DD or even slow-rolling a Georgia Blade Premium Spinner Bait over the same prime brush piles.

Anglers often shy away from working a lure with exposed hooks through the branches of submerged brush, but if you reel these lures slow and steady, they will usually come right through the brush.

There’s not a lot of reports on night fishing, but you can bet that the bass are biting crank baits and spinner baits around deep-rocky banks and shallower brush.

Striper fishing has been very good and the bigger fish keep showing up.

Several fish around 30 pounds have been caught, which is a great testament to our striper fishery.

If you were catching stripers up shallow during the herring spawn, then those areas are still a good place to start your trip.

The stripers are still mostly keyed in on the schools of herring that are migrating back out a little deeper.

Seek out ditches that run from shallow to deep.

The majority of stripers seem to be in between shallow and deep water.

The fish are still up pretty shallow most of the day, but we are also seeing some fish positioning around herring over main lake drains in 30-60 feet of water.

Anglers should still purchase plenty of blueback herring, but remember to have a topwater plug tied on and ready at all times.

We have seen some wolfpacks pushing herring to the surface.

During active feeding times flat (unweighted) lines, pulled behind or on planner boards out to the side of your boat are still your best bet when the fish are showing up shallow, even out over deeper water.

Also, start putting out at least one down (weighted) line to the depth where you mark you deepest fish.

Remember that the bigger fish will often hang down deeper, picking off wounded baitfish from the smaller fish above the down line may be a good idea.

Night fishing for stripers has slowed down a little.

There are still some smaller fish around the green boat dock lights, but it seems as if the bigger fish are moving out deeper after dark.

Now is a great time to fish for stripers around the bridges under floating lights.

Crappie fishing has been good for the anglers who are adept to shooting and fishing crappie jigs under the docks.

The fish are finished with their spawning process and are following the baitfish and moving out to the docks with planted brush.

The crappie will also follow ditch channels as the chase the shad and herring.

Look for docks close to deeper dropoffs.

Target docks with brush planted under them in about 25 feet of water.

The crappie have been in the upper half of the brush.

Even though the dock is much deeper, you will usually be fishing for these tasty critters from 10-15 feet deep.

Shoot small crappie jigs under the docks and allow them to pendulum out and work you lures thoroughly through the branches.

Sure, you will loose a few jigs, but you will also be putting your baits right in the fishes face.

After dark, the crappie fishing has been really good around the boat dock lights in similar areas.

The good news is these nocturnal feeders will be shallow enough so that you can see them hit your jigs.

Also, try minnows fished about 5-7 feet under a slip bobber to catch a variety of species around the lights.





