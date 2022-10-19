Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Anglers reeling in fat and healthy bass

Bass fishing is changing as the temperatures drop.

This week’s forecast looked more like winter than fall.

The bass we are catching are fat and healthy.

They are feeding as much as possible to fill their bellies for winter.

Because parts of the lake are turning over, you may find fish schooling both on the surface or you may pluck them off the bottom at 35 feet or deeper.

The thermocline is not going on everywhere.

Anglers can use a variety of lures to catch fish.

The best thing an angler can do this time of year is to be open minded.

Be willing to cover water and use a variety of lures.

Even with the cold weather, we continue to run-and-gun brush piles and main lake, wind-blown banks.

If you are looking for fish on the surface, cast a topwater plug like a SPRO EPop 80, large Sammy or a Zara Spook and be ready to cover some water looking for that aggressive bite.

Schooling fish below the surface are suckers for a SPRO McStick 110 or a Georgia Blade Ultravibe Spinnerbait.

If the wind is blowing in your area, then the fish will be active somewhere.

Fish love those wind-blown points.

Before you leave a productive looking area, make sure to use your electronics to determine if any fish are located deeper.

Anglers with forward-scanning technology have an advantage.

Try a Georgia Blade Underspin rigged with a Keitec Swimbait and slow roll it over the deeper brush.

Experiment with retrieve speed and depth.

We are still using old school 2D to catch fish deeper in or around the brush.

Our go-to technique when the fish show up below the boat is to deploy a dropshot rigged on a No. 2 Gamakastu straight shank with a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm.

Any color is good as long as it’s bright red.

After sunset, the spotted-bass fishing remains good for both numbers and sizes.

Use a SPRO Fat Papa 70 or Little John DD and cast these lure to rocky banks.

You may find fish in the creeks or on main lake.

The most important thing is to target rocky areas and make contact with the bottom, as much as possible.

Stripers: The striper fishing has been on and off, largely due to turnover.

You can bet the stripers are always biting somewhere on Lake Lanier.

The stripers are appearing in schools on the surface in the creek mouths around humps and long points.

The same lures we cast for bass will work well on the stripers.

Keep your EPops, Sammys or other topwater plugs ready for fish you see schooling on top.

Our best lure for schooling fish has been the McStick.

This jerk bait swims about 3-4 feet down.

If you make an accurate cast, then your hookup rates will be far higher than a surface plug.

These big fish will appear and disappear quickly, so make sure you are ready.

I saw a few big fish showing up.

Anglers are catching fish on a combination of flat and down lines.

Use your electronics and position your baits at the level you mark fish, bluebacks, trout or even gizzard shad.

Because the stripers are moving up and down in the water column, they may strike at any depth.

The majority of stripers are still a little deeper during the day and a down line set out to 30 or 40 foot deep has been the deal for catching fish.

Use the liveliest bait possible and move until you locate fish.

You may get lucky and see fish on the surface.

Be flexible.

The Bomber night action is on.

Our better fishing usually occurs from just before sundown to around midnight.

The full moon is pretty, but the fishing tends to be better on nights with a darker moon.

Tie on a Bomber Long A, SPRO McStick or a Minnow 130 and fish the windy sides of main lake islands.

They are also being caught on lighted boat docks.

Crappie fishing is good for accomplished ‘perch jerkers’ and even less accomplished anglers.

Jigs fished slowly down around brush and wood cover is working best for catching them.

Docks near deep water with brush piles will hold some decent schools.

The depth ranges have been all over the place, so keep an open eye on your electronics to clue you in to what the fish are doing in the areas you are fishing.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.



