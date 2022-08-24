Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Anglers can keep options open to have success with stripers

Lake Lanier’s current level is around 1,068.75 feet or 2.25 below the full pool of 1,071 feet above sea level.



The main lake is mostly clear and the creeks and rivers are clear to slightly stained.

The backs of the creeks and the rivers will turn stained to muddy after any hard rain.

Lake temperatures are in the low 80s.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is starting to turn a pea-green color, which is an indication that the lake is preparing for turnover.

Lake Lanier is huge and not all portions of the lake stratify or ‘turnover’ at the same time.

In fact it takes months.

This stained color of the water below Buford Dam is appearing a little bit early this year and will probably remain for the next few months as the lake turns over before winter arrives.

Bass: fishing has still rated between fair and good, but the fish are starting to give indications that positive changes are in the near future.

Lake temperatures are dropping, which signals to the fish that fall is just around the corner.

The fish sense this change and they will start feeding closer to the surface where they’re easier for anglers to catch.

The topwater bite has started to warm up, but it’s not quite red hot.

Look for this action to improve as air and water temperatures continue to fall into the 70’s.

Definitely keep a topwater plug ready at all times.

Use it for a search bait around main lake brush.

Back in the ‘old days’ anglers never shared their most secret of fishing secrets.

I will share one of mine and one with permission from a good friend and expert stick below:

My go-to topwater setup this time of year is a large-spitting plug like a SPRO Fat Papa130 with a small Front Runner positioned about a foot above the line.

I use heavy 60-pound SX2 at Sunline Braid for my main line and tie at least a 20-pound test Sunline Natural monofilament leader from the Front Runner to my plug.

Front Runners are no longer produced and that is one reason why I tie them to heavy braid.

I would rather lose my plug than the Front Runner.

The good news is if you can’t find a Front Runner, then you can also use a plain Gamakatsu Feathered Treble hook tied with a Palomar knot about a foot in front of your topwater plug.

These little ‘teasers’ may trigger fish into striking the smaller bait ahead of your topwater plug.

You will often catch two fish at a time.

We’ve had better success with a subsurface lure that skims just across the surface, like a Jerk Shad or Fluke style soft-jerk bait.

I estimate we get three bites to every one bite we get on topwater plugs with these soft-plastic jerk baits.

My buddy Jimmy Sanders agreed to shared with us his setup and action for this lure and anglers should listen.

He uses a medium-to medium-heavy weight spinning rod and reel spooled with 20-30 pound braided line. I use Sunline SX1 of course.

Attach a large SPRO swivel for weight and tie on a 1-2 foot fluorocarbon leader tied to a 5/0 EWG Gamakatsu hook.

Leave the hook exposed because you are fishing open water.

No need to zig-zag your lure, just cast it out and reel it with a fairly straight retrieve just below the surface.

The lure will have a natural swimming shimmy.

Both Jimmy and I use a Lanier Baits six-inch Jerk Shad in white or white with silver flake.

This set-up triggers hard strikes from Lake Lanier’s Magnum spotted bass.

When bass are unwilling to come up and take a surface bait, we have been continuing to go down to them with soft plastic lures like the drop shot, Ned rig, A Georgia Jig or even Texas rigged worms.

Casting the lures to the brush has been working the best.

Also, dropping to fish we see with our electronics directly below the boat has worked well.

Recent innovations in forward-sonar scanning technology allows anglers to see fish in front of them that they previously couldn’t see before this technology became available.

These images are also ‘live.’

No matter where on the screen the fish appears, it is still there as opposed to standard imaging that scrolls out a history of what was below.

It may be a little bit expensive, but it’s indispensable for anglers that are serious about competing.

The Night Bite is also heating up so Anglers can get out after dark during the week and have the whole lake to themselves.

Deep running SPRO DD’s or a Georgia Blade Nighttime Spinner Bait worked slow and steady enough to feel them thump will get the job done.

Most of the bass have hit between 10-20 feet deep after dark.

Striper fishing continues to be good, but anglers will need to consider that some of the water down deeper is starting the turnover process.

This will mean a defined thermocline that positions fish below 25 feet will start to fall apart and be less of an issue in the upcoming months.

Large majorities of the fish are still grouped up down lake but look for that to change.

Several methods continue to work well.

Anglers can keep their options open.

Keep a constant eye on your electronics and also an eye peeled for any surface activity you may see.

We are starting to see small groups of stripers thrashing on the surface so keep a topwater plug ready at all times.

Subsurface lures cast to these same fish may produce more bites, so consider casting a heavy SPRO Buck Tail or Mc Stick to the increasingly more frequent instances that you encounter fish within casting distance on the surface.

Trolling continues to be a mainstay.

It is a good way to cover water, while you search for the large schools of stripers feeding on bluebacks and threadfin shad around the creek mouths and close to the dam.

Well we are seeing some signs of the lake turning over below the dam.

Anglers should still continue to troll their offerings at 20-25 feet at around 2-3 mph.

Captain Mack’s Umbrella Rigs, large SPRO Buck Tails or even medium-size swim baits have all been good options to employ.

If you come upon a large school of stripers showing below the boat on your electronics, it may be time to set out down lines.

Consider a free line for any active fish closer to the surface.

Position your lines at the level or just above where you mark fish on the screen.

Also, keep a live well full of blueback herring.

This action can be fast and furious.

Anglers can go through dozens of herring in an hour when fish are biting hot and heavy.

Crappie: Like other predator fish, pan fish like crappie are also reacting to the cooler days and shorter sunlight hours.

You can catch these fish all day, but the best action will still occur early and later in the day and on into the night hours.

There has been some good action after the sun goes down around lighted boat docks.

Seek out the docks with the green fish lights that have brush located from 15-30 feet deep.

Work small crappy jigs or use downlined minnows where you see or mark fish on your electronics.

Some of the crappie have been close to the surface in the calm evening hours.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.