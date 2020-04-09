East Hall tabs George Walton's Yancey as new boys basketball coach

On Thursday, East Hall athletic director Adam Rich announced Tommy Yancey is its new boys basketball coach.
Yancey comes from George Walton Academy, where he compiled a 20-58 mark over the past three seasons.
The Vikings new coach has more than 15 years experience in coaching. Yancey also coached at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick.
His first stops in high school basketball included serving as both boys and girls coach at Grace Christian Academy in Bainbridge.
Yancey also coached at Schley County High in Ellaville, along with St. John's River State College (Fla.).
“Coach Yancey is going to bring a lot of expertise through his high school and college coaching experience,” Rich said. “He brings a depth of knowledge of the game and an intensity that will light a spark into the program.
“We are excited about all he has to offer and can’t wait for him to begin working with our kids.”