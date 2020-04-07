High school football: Chestatee quarterback beginning to see the college scholarship offers roll in

As the college scholarship offers continue to mount for Chestatee High quarterback Christian Charles, his coach Shaun Conley is not the least bit surprised.



Most of the service academies have said they’d love for the War Eagles leader to enroll, once he graduates in 2021. He’s also got offers from Georgia Southern, UT-Martin and Campbell, among others.

And with an entire football season left in high school, it’s likely not the end of the schools that will extend Charles a scholarship opportunity for football.

Offers are coming rapidly for Charles. Since April 1, he’s mentioned receiving offers from Navy, Georgia Southern and Campbell, via his Twitter page.

“Christian has a good air to him and is very humble,” Conley said. “That’s not a common trait for players in his position.

“With Christian, everything you see is legit.”

While he loves football and wants to be the best humanly possibly at the game, his college choice will center around his education, where he hopes to pursue a career in sports medicine.

“Academics come first, for me,” Charles said.

Despite his success, Charles takes nothing for granted. He’s an extremely modest and well-spoken 17-year-old. He credits his mother, June Beharry, for shaping his character.

“I give my mother all the credit for making me who I am,” Charles said.

The 2,000-yard passer in 2019 for Chestatee is in no hurry to make his decision. Given the current climate with the country waiting on the COVID-19 threat to pass, Charles continues to workout on his own. With school closed for the remainder of the school year and spring football cancelled, the two-year starter at quarterback for Chestatee is using his days to train on the playground and run on the track at Lanier Elementary in Murrayville. Most of his strength training is body-weight resistance work, primarily pullups, pushups and dips. Then, he’ll hit the track, where he runs 1 or 1« miles at a quick pace.

In addition to his proven passing ability, Charles’ mobility makes him an even more valuable recruiting target for colleges, Conley said. Chestatee’s quarterback tries to learn nuances of the game by watching his favorite player, Tom Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after winning six Super Bowls in New England.

His goal going into his senior season is improving on his footwork.

“You have to play mobile at quarterback, unless you’re the 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and 220 or 230-pound quarterback,” Conley said. “Not only does Christian have good mobility, but he’s willing to put in the work to get better.”

Charles is particularly interested in the offers from Army, Navy and Air Force.

His interest in the military started at a young age from watching shows on the History Channel, one in particular called Deadliest Warrior.

Even as a kid, he identified an interest in the tactical aspect that goes with military service.

“There’s no higher honor than to be able to serve our country,” Charles said.

Chestatee’s quarterback has already spoken with all the schools who have extended a scholarship, but will have to wait before making campus visits.

The War Eagles’ coach identified Charles’ talent as an eighth-grader. As a freshman, Charles flourished at wide receiver.

Now, he’s one of the most talented and seasoned quarterbacks in Hall County.

“The sky’s the limit for Christian,” Conley said.