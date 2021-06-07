Glenn, Bradley win for IronDawgs at Northeast Georgia Bench Press and Deadlift Championships

Gainesville’s George Bradley and Oakwood’s R. Garry Glenn both claimed first-place finishes in the master’s division for the Georgia IronDawgs Powerlifting Team at the Northeast Georgia Bench Press and Deadlift championships Saturday in Cornelia.
At 64 and weighing 140 pounds, Bradley locked out on 165 pounds. Glenn, 67, successfully lifted 305 pounds.
Both Bradley and Glenn have numerous state, national and world titles to their credit.
Glenn, a 1972 Jefferson High graduate, is a former Johnson High assistant football coach and head wrestling coach, as well as being an award-winning, long-time sports journalist.