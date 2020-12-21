Gainesville's Tim Moon claims fifth straight title at Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas

On Friday, Gainesville’s Tim Moon won his fifth-straight bench press title at the Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas. Moon, 56, is the world-record holder for a bench presser in the 50-and-over age group and locked out on 683 pounds on his first attempt.
It turned out to be his winning total as he missed with 761 pounds on his second and third tries.
His successful first attempt turned out to be enough to claim the best overall-lifter title.
“I’m good at pushing,” Moon said after winning, which was also his first competition in 2020.
Due to the pandemic, Moon has had to abide by guidelines, due to the coronavirus, but has been accommodated with assistance from the Rise Athletic Club in Oakwood.
In 2020, Moon also had to recover from breaking two ribs after dropping 600 pounds on his chest in July.