Despite changes for COVID-19 pandemic, Road Atlanta eager to welcome in fans for Petit Le Mans

Rick Humphrey has gotten creative to make fans feel comfortable in attending the Petit Le Mans on Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton. Part of it is initiatives through NASCAR, which also applies to the 2.54-mile course where he has been in the top leadership position since May.



“We’re extremely excited to bring this event to fans this weekend,” said Humphrey.

The president and general manager at Road Atlanta wants as many patrons as possible, given reduced-attendance guidelines, to come watch some the action during the 10-hour race that’s in its 23rd year at the South Hall track. Fans will be required to do standard healthcare checks to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes temperature checks, required masks to cover the mouth and nose and completing a questionnaire to see if anyone has come in contact with another person who may have contracted the coronavirus.

However, once in the gate, fans will be able to drive onto the property and find a place to spread out and watch the action with family and friends. The forecast for Saturday is for it to be sunny and a high of about 64 degrees.

The neatest addition, which comes per recommendation from NASCAR, is free four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for all fans in attendance. Sanitation stations will also be set up inside the property for fans to watch their hands, Humphrey said.

This marks the second big event at Road Atlanta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the course hosted the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship six hour race, which was originally slated for Watkins Glen in upstate New York.

Humphrey hopes that experience hosting a large-scale event since the start of the pandemic and good weather this weekend will make for an enjoyable fan experience at Road Atlanta.

Here’s a list of all the events, starting Wednesday, and other things to know leading up to the Petit Le Mans on Saturday at Road Atlanta:

Fan Track Walk on Wednesday: In an effort to give fans even more to see and do this year, Road Atlanta is allowing fans to walk the actual racing surface on Wednesday of race week.

Night practice Thursday evening from 7:30-9 p.m., which is a fan favorite to watch the cars practice for the big show on Saturday.

FOX Factory 120 on Friday: This is a two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race featuring Chevrolet, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Aston Martin and more.

There’s an added Porsche GT3 Cup race on Saturday morning before the 10-hour showdown.

Fan Zone open starting Thursday: Fans can find food and cold drink options, vendors, displays and more.

Car corrals featuring Porsche, Corvette and the all-new Electric Vehicle corral are on display.

For ticket information, go online to www.roadatlanta.com or call 770-967-6143. There’s no cost for kids 12 and under.