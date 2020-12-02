University of North Georgia tabs new athletics director

University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs has selected Mary Rob Plunkett, its associate athletic director for business and senior woman administrator, as the university's new athletic director. Plunkett succeeds Lindsay Reeves, who is retiring at the end of the year





Plunkett will transition into her new role beginning January 1.



"This search attracted national interest and produced many superb and highly qualified candidates, which is a testament to the growing stature of UNG and our athletic programs," Jacobs said. "Mary Rob is passionate about using intercollegiate athletics as a vehicle to educate and inspire, and I am confident that she will provide the vision and commitment to sustain the successful momentum of our athletic programs."



Plunkett has been on staff with the Nighthawks athletics department since 2016. She currently provides financial oversight for the department's operating and foundation budgets.



"I am honored and humbled to accept the position of director of athletics at the University of North Georgia," said Plunkett. "Thank you to President Jacobs and the search committee for this opportunity to lead one of the nation's top Division II athletic programs. I am excited to continue to serve UNG, our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff and look forward to building on Lindsay Reeves' legacy of success and achieving new heights for Nighthawk Athletics.



Plunkett also serves as UNG's Title IX deputy coordinator and as the chair to the Peach Belt Conference Senior Woman Administrator Council. She is a member of the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Regional Advisory Committee and is a member of Women Leaders in College Sports and NACDA. Plunkett is a 2020 graduate of the Leadership Enhancement Institute.





