SERIES: Chestatee High girls basketball coach Sutton Shirley putting his own touch on program his father started 20 years ago.

A math teacher during the day, Shirley assists students who need extra assistance. He’s able to give instruction to students in smaller groups, thanks to funding from the CARES Act: government-funded aid provided, due to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, most people know Shirley for his bountiful energy on the sidelines, often getting animated with players and officials.

But there’s a mindful approach to coaching that Shirley adheres to, in order to maximize the potential of his roster.

During the day, the Lady War Eagles’ coach is intentional in building close-knit relationships with his 10 varsity players, which includes attending their other sporting events during the school year.

“They’re able to live with my fieriness because of the relationships I build with them away from the court,” Shirley said.

The eighth-year coach said that Chestatee’s success is a direct result of a caring administration, which includes athletics director Matt Stowers and principal Christy Cantrell.

A proactive administration has provided Chestatee’s basketball program with refurbished facilities, including a jumbo high-definition scoreboard.

“I feel like we have as good of facilities as anyone in Northeast Georgia,” Shirley said.

Right now, Shirley is putting the finishing touches on preparing his squad for the action-packed Lanierland: a group deep in varsity experience, but relatively inexperienced to the atmosphere of playing in front of a packed gymnasium in the annual county championship tournament.

Last year, players experienced a modified Lanierland with limited crowds, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, those restrictions have been removed and it’s expected to be a packed house for the three-day event, starting with first-round games that will run all day Tuesday at Lakeview Academy.

Currently, Chestatee (8-2) is paced offensively by sophomore Riley Black, who is averaging 18 points and eight rebounds per night.

Senior Riley Allison, is in her first season with the Lady War Eagles and averages nearly 10 points per game. She moved in from Union County when her father, Brian Allison, took the football head coaching position at nearby East Forsyth.

Senior Bowen Corley is the most experienced player on the floor for Chestatee and continues to be highly productive, while freshman Addison Boyd has stepped up and played exceptionally well at point guard, Shirley said.

In his lockerroom, Shirley keeps the program’s lone Lanierland trophy from 2012 in clear view for all the girls to see every day.

For Shirley, who also grew up in Hall County, he feels like Lanierland is special, bordering on sacred.

“I get emotional when I talk about Lanierland,” Shirley said. “Everyone who is there (for the games) has some connection with the players or one of the schools.”

“It’s something that won’t hit them until they run out on the floor at noon next Tuesday at Lakeview Academy.”

Even though Shirley grew up with a basketball in his hands and bouncing from gym to gym during his father’s lengthy coaching career, coaching was never his plan, when young, for a future career.

When still in school, Shirley was thinking about a career in sports journalism.

Then, in 2010, Shirley started doing substitute teaching and started to feel the urge to give coaching and teaching a shot.

When getting certified to teach, Shirley worked the 2010-11 school year at Chestatee, where he had a hand in numerous activities, including track and field.

The first four years of his career where spent as an assistant coach for Justin Wheeler with the East Hall girls’ program.

Then, in the summer of 2018, he landed the position at Chestatee, his first head-coaching post.

In Year 4 with the school, it’s a place Shirley said he could see himself staying for a long time.

Even though his schedule is busy, Shirley is content.

Coaching football was never part of the plan for Shirley, but he’s learned a lot about working with teenagers from Conley.

“One thing he preaches is that, ‘it’s our job to love the kids, and it’s their job to love each other,” Shirley said.

In addition to coaching and teaching, Shirley said he enjoys spending time with his elementary-school age niece and nephew and watching them in their activities.