Scoreboard: Gainesville girls take down Dunwoody

Keidra Young scored 15 points and Keke Jones added 12 for the Gainesville girls in a 59-34 win against Dunwoody on Tuesday.

Jayda Johnson chipped in nine points for the Lady Red Elephants.

Up next, Gainesville visits Stone Mountain on Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 66, WEST HALL 4: The Lady Falcons scored all 17 points of the first quarter en route to their second win of the season.

Bella Brick scored 13 points for Flowery Branch, while Alana Veiga added 12.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Lumpkin County on Friday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 64, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 41: Joelle Snyder had 27 points, five assists and five steals for the Lady Lions on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Henderson had 17 points and 12 points for Lakeview Academy, while freshman Dynesty Putman had 14 points and seven rebounds.

CHESTATEE GIRLS 70, NORTH HALL 47: Riley Black had 16 points and Payton Cable chipped in 14 points for the Lady War Eagles on Tuesday. Caroline Bull and Addison Boyd each finished with 12 points for Chestatee.

Up next, Chestatee visits Johnson on Thursday in Oakwood.

EAST FORSYTH BOYS 75, JOHNSON 42: Alex Flores scored 11 points and Jake Shaw added 10 for the Knights on Tuesday.



Bryce Bracco scored a game-high 17 points for the Broncos.

