Riley Black's 30-point night key for Chestatee girls in win against East Hall

Chestatee’s girls never looked rattled Tuesday, until late in the game against East Hall.

The Lady War Eagles had to sustain a late surge, but still managed to come out on top.

Chestatee sophomore Riley Black was dominant, scoring 30 points and hit nine free throws in the final quarter en route to a 53-49 win.

“East Hall is a special gym,” Chestatee coach Sutton Shirley said. “When they get rolling, the crowd gets into it. We had to relax and compose ourselves.”

Chestatee (15-6, 5-3-Region 8-4A) was up by two points as East Hall’s press forced a number of turnovers.

Shirley called a timeout and instructed Black and Bowen Corley to keep a better handle on the ball with the game on the line.

They delivered.

They were able to not just find each other, but open teammates for baskets.

Corley added 12 points for Chestatee, while Addison Boyd had 11 points.

“We had to adjust to the press and put the ball in their hands,” Shirley said. “It helped settle us a little bit.”

East Hall (10-10, 3-6) could not get any closer to the Lady War Eagles, who continued to hit free throws down the stretch.

Audrey Griffin and Alexis Burce scored 13 points each to lead East Hall.

Up next, Chestatee hosts Jefferson on Friday.

East Hall returns to action against Jefferson on Feb. 1.

EAST HALL BOYS 65, CHESTATEE 63: Vikings coach Tommy Yancey had a moment to exhale after locking up a win Tuesday, but it was a grind from beginning to end.

“We allowed them to get out of control on the offensive boards,” Yancey said. “Once we controlled that, we cut into their lead and held on.”

East Hall (16-5, 5-4 Region 8-4A) trailed by double digits midway through the third quarter.

Things changed the moment the Vikings focused on keeping Chestatee off the glass.

This helped East Hall make a run by pushing the ball up the court to Luke Barton.

The senior guard knocked down five 3-pointers in the second-half.

“Luke shot the ball really well,” Yancey said.

It helped East Hall get back into the game.



Barton finished with 18 points, while Christian Torres scored a game high 21 points for East Hall.

Levi Holtzclaw had 12 points, while Clete Cooper contributed 10 points.

Chestatee (9-12, 1-7) fought until the very end and at one point and had the opportunity to tie the game at the free throw line.

East Hall sealed the game at the charity stripe.

Colton Wilbanks led the War Eagles with 24 points while Hugh Pruitt scored 13 points.



