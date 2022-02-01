PROFILE: Johnson girls basketball coach Jared Hodge enjoys nuance of leading program on the hardwood

Johnson’s execution was successful Friday night.



The Lady Knights (4-17, 1-9 Region 8-5A) earned a satisfying win against Apalachee, 49-46.

Up next, Johnson visits Loganville on Tuesday.

When Hodge took the job at Johnson in March of 2018, he traded the baseball diamond for the hardwood.

It was a transition suited for Hodge, who grew up playing both baseball and basketball at North Hall.

Baseball came so natural to him.

He went on to play at Piedmont College for a year, before transferring to North Georgia.

However, basketball was never too far from his heart.

“There is so much more of a team aspect,” he said. “This is not to say baseball is not a team sport, but it is one player making one play at a time.”

It wasn’t until Hodge’s time working as an assistant baseball and basketball coach where he fell in love with the difference of both sports.

In baseball, the pre-pitch setup is trying to figure everything out and get everybody placed where they need to be on the field.

Then, it becomes the pitcher versus the batter.

It isn’t until the ball is put in place that everyone else gets involved.

In basketball, the situation is not the same, since everything is on the fly because you’re always moving.

There are team adjustments made that need to be communicated to players on the floor.

Basketball is a game where some individual stars can win games, but it will be difficult to do it alone.

“Now it helps if you have some players that have that ability to put up 30 points a night,” he said. “Even then, that one person is not going to take on five. So, the ability of one girl, two girls, or three girls making a couple of plays toward the basket or forcing someone into a turnover, that to me is the fun part of the sport.”

Even though the Johnson program has experienced its struggles in recent years, Hodge said it is something that will help prepare players for real-world experiences that they’ll endure once they graduate high school.

"Life is nothing but challenges and adversity, especially the world we are living in right now,” he said. “I think that is probably the biggest thing we take away from this sport. Ninety or ninety-five percent of our girls are going to be moms, wives, they are going to go out in the work force and lead productive lives.

“When they step out of this gym or school, they are going to face adversity. It is how you handle it and that’s our thing when you’re on the floor you’re facing different things.”