PROFILE: Johnson boys basketball coach Chris Guthrie still finds joy in working with the next generation

Chris Guthrie has adapted to all the changes in basketball with a smile.

Frankly, it’s a much different game than when he got into the coaching profession after playing in college at the University of North Georgia in the 1980s.

Now the boys coach at Johnson High, the veteran leader of programs in Northeast Georgia during a career spanning more than 35 years has seen constant evolution in the game.

Even though the Knights (1-19) have experienced their struggles this season, it doesn’t take away from his love and respect for the game.

Guthrie, 58, sees his role similar to what he accomplished during his nearly 30 years at Lumpkin County High: help young people become better future members of society and the work force.

“The reason I like it now is the relationships with the kids,” he said. “It keeps me young. Hopefully, you have a positive impact on them and teach them some things that will help them for the rest of their lives.

“You have to enjoy kids. If you can’t enjoy those guys, as goofy as they are, and you can’t laugh at it, most of the time you will be miserable.”