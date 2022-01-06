PROFILE: Gainesville High boys basketball coach Chuck Graham believes in building off adversity

Graham, 51, has made the best in becoming Gainesville’s coach and a career in education.



The journey has been long and rough at times, but still rewarding.

Three minutes into his senior season at Florida State University, Graham suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Just before the injury, he was a major catalyst to the Seminoles’ success.

Graham finished his career playing in 118 career games and is in the top-10 in scoring (1.338 points), steals, and games played in school history.

After leaving Florida State, Graham played a few years in the Continental Basketball Association, which has since morphed into the current G-League.

When the league started drafting high school players, Graham was nearing 30 and knew it was time to enter the next phase of his life.

The Augusta-native returned home to volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs before moving into an executive director position.

Later, Graham ran five different clubs with a million-dollar budget, before taking a similar position in 2008 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier in Gainesville.

“It was a natural fit,” Graham said. “I was making an impact and making a difference with the young people. I really believe this was my calling and my purpose.”

Despite running the organization, Graham couldn’t resist gravitating to the hardwood.

Graham recalls watching a travel team practice and stepped in to encourage some players.

The coach asked Graham to come back the next practice.

This is when a parent with the team introduced Graham to Benjie Wood, who was coaching at North Hall at the time.

When extended the opportunity, Graham joined the coaching staff at North Hall.

He went back to school and attained a second Masters degree in Education from Georgia State.

This went with his Sociology degree from Florida State, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Now, after stents with Wood at North Hall and Gainesville, before taking over the helm, Graham is pleased with his position in life.

“Everything has its time and place because of those (previous) experiences I had in the past,” Graham said. “It helps me in the position I am in from along that journey. The persistence helped me and it helped me with the life lessons I try and teach the kids.”

Graham has four quarters to mold the young people within the Gainesville basketball program: Character, Education, Community and Basketball.

The first quarter is the character piece.

Graham is trying to set players up for success in life.

“In order to be successful, you have to be a good person,” he says.

The second quarter is education, because it gives young people an even playing field.

This is something he would have taken more serious as a high school student.

“Now, I see some of the different opportunities I probably would’ve had if I would’ve taken my school work more seriously,” Graham said.

The third quarter is community: Thinking about people other than yourself.

Since taking over the Gainesville program, the team has volunteered at the food bank or at local churches.

“Giving back your time is huge,” he says.

The fourth quarter is the basketball.

It will take care of itself, Graham said.

Graham is a father of two sons, Bryant (14) and Charlie (12), and is expecting a third in March with wife Leania Bulloch Graham.

His time is focused on catching up with some sleep with a newborn on the way, while also keeping his players focused on embracing adversity.

“In film sessions, we don’t talk about where they are right now, we talk about the opportunity they have,” he said. “We’re going to learn from all these losses. We’re going to get healthier. If our mindset is not right and we have the victim mentality, we miss the whole lesson

“You don’t want to waste your adversity,” he tells the current Red Elephants. “Getting punched in the gut is not necessarily a bad thing. Life is going to hit you in the face. This is just a game.”