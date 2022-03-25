North Hall picks new girls basketball coach

On Friday, North Hall High announced that Eric Herrick would become its new girls basketball coach.
The announcement was made in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.
“This has always been a dream of mine to coach at North Hall,” said Herrick, who is also a North Hall High graduate. “I can’t wait to meet the girls, build great relationships with them, and get to work. We are going to create a culture where we all play for each other. We are truly going to love one another and put the team goals above all else. I’m excited to lead this program and can’t wait to get started.”
Herrick has amassed 361 career wins and produced four state semifinals appearances.
Most recently, Herrick served as the varsity girls basketball coach at Dawson County (2020-2022), which followed one season as Tigers boys coach.
His longest stretch came as girls coach at North Forsyth, leading a successful Lady Raiders program from 2012-2018.
Herrick started his career coaching at Glascock County (2003-04), then was an assistant coach at White County (2005-07).
Following that, he went to work as girls coach at Chattahoochee High (2007-2011).
“Coach Eric Herrick is a North Hall grad that is coming back home to work with a great program left here by Kristi House,” North Hall athletics director Sam Borg said. “Our players and families are fortunate to have coach Herrick’s experience and leadership. He’s a true gym rat and pours his life into his basketball teams, as seen in relationships built at Chattahoochee, North Forsyth, and Dawson County.”
In college, Herrick played at Berry College, in Rome, where he was a two-time Scholar-Athlete award winner and two-time Trans-South All-Conference selection.