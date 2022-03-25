North Hall picks new girls basketball coach

On Friday, North Hall High announced that Eric Herrick would become its new girls basketball coach.

The announcement was made in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.

“This has always been a dream of mine to coach at North Hall,” said Herrick, who is also a North Hall High graduate. “I can’t wait to meet the girls, build great relationships with them, and get to work. We are going to create a culture where we all play for each other. We are truly going to love one another and put the team goals above all else. I’m excited to lead this program and can’t wait to get started.”