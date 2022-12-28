Lanierland: Third-quarter, 3-point outburst sends North Hall boys past Lakeview Academy

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
North Hall’s Casen Payne scored a team-high 15 points as the Trojans topped Lakeview Academy 75-49 in the first round of the Lanierland on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.
With the win, the Trojans (7-4) face the winner of East Hall/West Hall in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flowery Branch.
Leading 29-27 at halftime, North Hall outscored Lakeview 21-13 in the third quarter to take a 50-40 lead into the final quarter.
After letting the Lions bring the game back within single digits, Sam Gailey capped off a 12-0 run for the Trojans by dropping three consecutive shots from behind the 3-point line for North Hall.
Gailey finished with 14 points for the Trojans, while Luke Sanders also chipped in with 14.
Lakeview Academy’s (4-7) leading scorer Jack Collins had a big second half, scoring nine of his 15 points.
Justyce Sadler scored 13 points for the Lions, who will face the East Hall/West Hall loser in the consolation bracket Thursday at Flowery Branch.