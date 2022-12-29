Lanierland: Inside game helps West Hall boys upend defending champion East Hall 52-46

West Hall’s interior trio of Andrew Malin, Isaiah Holder and Quintavious Reid had a big night, and the Spartans hit key free throws down the stretch to upset top seed and defending champion East Hall 52-46 in the opening round of the 63rd Annual Lanierland Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.

Reid came off the bench to score 11 points, including a pair of free throws with less than 15 seconds left to help vault the Spartans (7-6) into the second round for the first time since 2019, where they will take on North Hall in a semifinal game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Flowery Branch.

Malin led the way with 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Holder chipped in eight points, 13 boards and three blocked shots.

The Spartans also got 11 points from Owen Jenkins.

Jamarcus Harrison scored 14 points to lead East Hall (1-10), which falls into a 1:30 p.m. consolation bracket game with Lakeview Academy on Thursday.

The Vikings also got a boost from last year’s Most Valuable Player C.J. Agborsangaya, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds in only his second appearance of the season after being limited by injuries.

Chris Alford also came off the bench to score 11 points, while Levi Holtzclaw dished out a game-high six assists.