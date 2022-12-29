Lanierland: Hot early start helps North Hall girls run away from West Hall

North Hall broke from the gate early and never looked back and running away with a 74-8 victory over West Hall in a first-round game of the 63rd Annual Lanierland Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.

Kristina Peach scored the first 13 points of the game on four 3-pointers and a free throw on her way to a game-high 17 points, and added three assists and six steals as the Trojans (8-3) earned a berth in Thursday’s semifinals, where they will take on Cherokee Bluff at 6 p.m. at Flowery Branch.

North Hall had 11 different players score on the evening, with reserve Sally Davidson joining Peach in double-figure scoring with 10 points, while Lexi Jerrard finished with nine points and Genesis Satterfield added eight point.

The Trojans, who led 31-0 after the first quarter, also had a strong game defensively, forcing West Hall (2-11) into 35 turnovers.

Summer Orlick scored six of the eight points for the Spartans, who will play Flowery Branch in a consolation bracket game at noon Thursday, while Jamia Maddox had a solid game on the glass with a game-high nine rebounds.