LANIERLAND GIRLS: North Hall wraps up county championship with thrilling win over Lakeview Academy

North Hall’s girls didn’t show up to do anything less than win it all in Lanierland.

And Kristina Peach made sure of it Thursday with her late sharp shooting in the tournament finals.

In front of a packed North Hall gym, Peach knocked down a pair of late 3-pointers as the Lady Trojans beat Lakeview Academy 60-55 for the Hall County championship.

With the win, the Lady Trojans (9-5) have earned the precipitous bragging rights twice in the past three years and 15 times in school history.

What makes this one even more special was playing in front of packed bleachers with fans standing along the walls at the top portion of the gym.

“We did the hard part to get here,” North Hall girls coach Kristi House said. “We had to exam ourselves. Our team stepped up.”

The hard part House was talking about during a timeout in the fourth quarter was the North Hall’s semifinals win Wednesday against Gainesville.

Tied 45-45 to start the fourth quarter, House grabbed her clipboard to design a play and to insert the challenge for her players.

The Lady Trojans responded, immediately.

With the game hanging in the balance late, Peach, the Tournament MVP, hit a pair of long-range shots that had their fans elated.

Prior to those two shots, House took Peach out and for a breather but it was to also give her some instructions since the noise was deafening.

“It was so hard to communicate,” House said. “It was a game of possessions.”

Peach’s effort and clutch late shots made all the difference.

She finished with 21 points for North Hall, while Amelia Shoemaker added 14.

Despite the loss, Lakeview Academy stayed in the game until the final horn.

The Lady Lions led first in the final period on a shot by Joelle Snyder (21 points).

Dynasty Putman was also a force for Lakeview Academy, adding 18 points.

Lakeview Academy’s final lead came with Putman’s basket with 6:54 left to play.

However, Shoemaker answered right away with a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans.

North Hall got up by as much as seven points late in the fourth quarter, before Lakeview Academy’s Sidney Corbin knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game.

With the county title, the Lady Trojans go back to work in Region 7-3A.

Up next, North Hall visits Dawson County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Dawsonville.



