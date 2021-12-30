LANIERLAND GIRLS: North Hall utilizes spirited fourth-quarter in tournament semifinals to deliver coach Kristi House career win No. 200

North Hall High girls coach Kristi House has had some special moments at Lanierland, both as a player and coach.



And, on Wednesday, it was another night to remember for the Lady Trojans’ coach, who also played for the same program during her prep career.

Thanks to a gritty fourth-quarter performance, the Lady Trojans beat Gainesville 51-44 in the county championship semifinals, marking the 200th win in her coaching career.

“No better place to get it,” House said humbly.

With the win, North Hall will host Lakeview Academy at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday for the Lanierland title.

The Lady Trojans (8-5) last won Lanierland in 2019, leading up to its run to the Class 3A state semifinals the same season.

Rylee McCall finished with a team-high 12 points for the Lady Trojans, but Kristina Peach’s late 3-pointer was what really swung the outcome of the game in their favor.

Amelia Shoemaker also made a couple baskets that got the North Hall fans on their feet.

“We took a lead in the fourth quarter and the crowd got all into it,” House said.

Peach’s 3-pointer in the third quarter were her first points. She finished the game with 10 points.

Rylee Thompson scored eight points for the Lady Trojans.

“This was just a great team effort,” House said. “I told them we were going to get this done.”

In a season of some tough loses, these last two games have shown House her team starting to put some things together.

So getting to the finals is special to House.

“I feel like we got a little better today and better yesterday,” she said. “We’re getting a little bit better every day.”

After the game, House’s twin sons came down the stairs with balloons to commemorate the big win.

House was surprised about the postgame recognition.

“I completely forgot,” House said. “I didn’t think about it, until I saw my sons.”

With the loss, Gainesville will face Flowery Branch in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Thursday at North Hall.



