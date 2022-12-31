Lanierland girls: Gainesville surges ahead late to take title with win over North Hall

Isaac Thomas

For The Times

Keidra Young’s fourth-quarter dominance carried the Gainesville girls to a 59-50 win to secure the Lanierland title against the defending champion North Hall on Friday at Chestatee.

The tournament MVP scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Red Elephants (11-0) overcame a four-point deficit to start the final period.

After a go-ahead 3-pointer by Julia Payne, Young began to pad the Lady Red Elephants lead with a behind-the-back crossover to create space for a playmaking left-handed layup to give Gainesville a 48-45 lead.

After a sister connection on an inbound pass from Caloni Young to Keidra for an easy basket, the Lady Red Elephants took a two-possession lead with five minutes to go and never let the Lady Trojans (9-4) pull back within one possession.

“The chemistry is great, we didn’t have this much chemistry last year,” Keidra Young said. “But this year, we locked in together, played as a team, and trusted each other.”