Lanierland girls: Gainesville surges ahead late to take title with win over North Hall

Isaac Thomas
For The Times
Keidra Young’s fourth-quarter dominance carried the Gainesville girls to a 59-50 win to secure the Lanierland title against the defending champion North Hall on Friday at Chestatee.
The tournament MVP scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Red Elephants (11-0) overcame a four-point deficit to start the final period.
After a go-ahead 3-pointer by Julia Payne, Young began to pad the Lady Red Elephants lead with a behind-the-back crossover to create space for a playmaking left-handed layup to give Gainesville a 48-45 lead.
After a sister connection on an inbound pass from Caloni Young to Keidra for an easy basket, the Lady Red Elephants took a two-possession lead with five minutes to go and never let the Lady Trojans (9-4) pull back within one possession.
“The chemistry is great, we didn’t have this much chemistry last year,” Keidra Young said. “But this year, we locked in together, played as a team, and trusted each other.”
The Lady Red Elephants left it all on the floor with their maximum effort and hustle.
With 2:19 left to play, Gainesville guard Keke Jones had to be assisted off the floor with an apparent knee injury and seemed to be in quite a bit of pain.
Shortly thereafter, with 1:59 left to play, Jones could be seen on the Lady Red Elephants bench lobbying coach Vanessa White to put her back into the game. Keke’s request was granted as she limped back onto the court to thunderous applause from the Gainesville faithful.
“She’s a gamechanger. She’s a program changer. She has the heart of a giant and is the smallest player on the team.” White said. “She is unselfish, driven, ambitious, all those little things helped contribute to us winning the championship.”
Jones ended with 11 points for the Lady Red Elephants, and Julia Payne chipped in with 10.
For North Hall, Kristina Peach led the way with 18 points. Peach also contributed on the defensive side of the ball late in the fourth quarter, drawing three charging fouls as the Lady Trojans tried to retake the lead.
Rylee Thompson contributed with 11 points for the runner-up Lady Trojans.
With the win, Gainesville’s girls have won 13 county championships since Lanierland started in 1960.
“This is indescribable. People have always told me about Lanierland, but it doesn’t do it justice what people have told me.” White said. “It’s just been great for our girls basketball team to get the support they have gotten. A lot of times in the girls games, they don’t get a lot of fans, so for them to play in this environment and them support them in this manner, it is unbelievable.”
Lanierland
Girls scores
Championship
Gainesville 59, North Hall 50
Third-place game
Chestatee 63, Cherokee Bluff 62
Fifth-place game
Lakeview Academy 61, Flowery Branch 43