LANIERLAND GIRLS: Field of strong contenders with no clear favorite makes 2021 look interesting

No. 5 CHEROKEE BLUFF vs. No. 4 NORTH HALL: The Lady Bears (5-6) have a team mixed with experience and youth in its fourth year. They are lead by seniors Timber Gaither and Finley Millwood. Gaither has been a stat-sheet stuffer for Cherokee Bluff, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds, two assists, and three steals per night.

Millwood is averaging just over six points and has pulled down four rebounds per outing. Other contributors are seniors Emilee Scott (five points per game), sophomore Kaitlin Cook (10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals per game), and freshman Taliah Gaither (13 points per, nine rebounds).



Coach Lindsay Justice is also able to get into her bench for some depth.

North Hall (6-5) is a team loaded with shooters. No matter who steps on the floor, if they are not pushed off the line, the 3-ball will be in play.

The Lady Trojans started out the season 5-1, but have since struggled in some close loses to Cherokee Bluff and Union County. However, coach Kristi House is a veteran coach capable of getting her team back on track. She has senior Rylee McCall, who is a long range weapon, and junior AB Gilleland, a threat from inside or outside.

Both teams have met already in a region match-up. Cherokee Bluff played well and survived the Lady Trojans hot shooting for a 61-59 win on Dec. 7. Since the first meeting, North Hall is 1-4 and on a three-game losing streak. The Lady Bears are 2-3 since its win over the Lady Trojans.

No. 6 FLOWERY BRANCH vs. No. 3 CHESTATEE: Flowery Branch (4-6), led by coach Courtney Newton, is on a three-game losing streak. Senior Shaina Kriews, a Shorter University signee, has put together a solid season to lead the Lady Falcons.

She is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. Junior guard Bella Brick has been an excellent partner in the backcourt averaging 11.7 points per game, while shooting nearly 35 percent from 3-point range. Flowery Branch has won five Lanierland trophies, including four straight (2015-2018).

Chestatee (8-2), led by fourth-year coach Sutton Shirley, has together a strong first-half of the season. The Lady War Eagles are paced by sophomore Riley Black, who is averaging 18 points and eight rebounds a game. Senior Riley Allison has chipped in with 10 points per contest. Senior Bowen Corley, who is averaging seven points and 10 rebounds per game, is the most experienced player.

Chestatee’s previous Lanierland title came in 2012.

These two region opponents met earlier this season. Flowery Branch won 47-43 on Dec. 10.

No. 7 LAKEVIEW ACADEMY vs. No. 2 EAST HALL: Lakeview Academy (1-7) may have the two most prolific scorers in the county, based on averages per game, in Joelle Snyder and Ashlyn Henderson. Snyder, a senior, is averaging a county-high 20 points a game and three assists per game.

Henderson, a sophomore, is averaging a near double-double with 14 points and eight rebound per game outings.

East Hall (7-4) has had a battle tested schedule.

The Lady Vikings have been able to win some games based on its defense and experience on the hardwood.

This nine-player East Hall roster is led by senior guard Alexis Burce. She has exerted herself on both ends of the floor and is averaging 13 points and just over six rebounds per game. Audrey Griffin, a senior, is a poised floor general who helps set things up for the coach Justin Wheeler’s program. She is averaging 10 points per contest.

These teams have contrasting styles. Lakeview Academy has some size inside, but the Lady Vikings are relentless defenders.

Look for this game to come down to which team establishes its style.

No. 9 JOHNSON vs. No. 1 GAINESVILLE: After winning its play-in game against West Hall, Johnson (2-7) is back in the Lanierland bracket for the fist time since 2018.

This is the second time the Lady Knights have beaten their crosstown rival this season.

Senior forward Ashely Mintz is averaging just a shade under 10 points and four rebounds per contest.

Sarah Johnson, a senior, is putting together a strong season, averaging more than eight points and 11 rebounds per game for the Lady Knights.

Gainesville (6-5) earned the tournament’s top-spot after winning Lanierland for the 12th time in school-history in 2021.

They also have the addition of the Young twins (Kiedra and Caloni). These junior players have been difficult to stop on the season. Kiedra is averaging 11 points per game, while Coloni is averaging just over 10 points per game. They are grabbing five rebounds per contest. Junior Keke Jones continues to fill in the scoresheet at 10 points per game.

Being back in the tournament is exciting for the Johnson coaches, players, and community.

However, head coach Jared Hodge has a daunting task of keeping the game close against the defending Lanierland champions.

Lanierland schedule

Tuesday's games

at Lakeview Academy

No. 5 Cherokee Bluff girls vs. No. 4 North Hall, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Lakeview Academy boys vs. No. 4 Chestatee, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Chestatee girls vs. No. 6 Flowery Branch, noon

No. 3 North Hall boys vs. No. 6 East Hall, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Lakeview Academy girls vs. No. 2 East Hall, 3 p.m.

No. 7 West Hall boys vs. No. 2 Cherokee Bluff, 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville girls vs. No. 9 Johnson, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville boys vs. No. 9 Flowery Branch, 7:30 p.m.







