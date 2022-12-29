Lanierland semifinals: North Hall, Gainesville earn berth in girls championship

Balance was the key for North Hall in its semifinal game of the 63rd Annual Lanierland Basketball Tournament against Cherokee Bluff.

The Lady Trojans put four-players in double figure scoring, and nearly had a fifth, to come back from an early deficit and down the Bears 65-56 Thursday night at Flowery Branch.

Athena Vachtsevanos, Martha Vachtsevanos and Kristina Peach each finished with 13 points, while Rylee Thompson added 11 points and Genesis Satterfield chipped in nine points and eight rebounds to give North Hall a chance to defend last year’s title against Gainesville on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Trojans (9-3) had to battle back from a 20-8 first-quarter deficit before pulling to within 21-19 by the end of the opening frame, and taking as much as a five-point lead in the second before Cherokee Bluff (10-2) close to within 34-33 by intermission.

The Lady Bears then found themselves down by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter before freshman Claire Carlson and junior Emma Reynolds began to help them rally.

Carlson, who finished with a game-high 22 point, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots, hit a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to as little as four.

However, the Lady Trojans were able to keep Cherokee Bluff at arms length, with Peach, who added three assists and six steals to her points, Martha Vachtsevanos and Satterfield each hitting key free throws down the stretch.

Reynolds finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to join Carlson in double figures for Cherokee Bluff, while Mia Williams contributed eight points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.