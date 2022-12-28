Lanierland: Cherokee Bluff girls top Flowery Branch in first-round battle

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Cherokee Bluff’s Claire Carlson scored a team-high 17 points with five assists as it topped Flowery Branch 56-48 in the first round of the Lanierland on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.
With the win, the Lady Bears (10-1) face the winner of North Hall/West Hall in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Flowery Branch.
Trailing 23-22 at halftime, Cherokee Bluff outscored Flowery Branch 19-11 in the third quarter and never looked back.
Ella Quirarte finished with eight points for the Lady Bears, while Emma Reynolds chipped in seven.
Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick had a big first half, scoring 8 of her team-high 15 points.
Amiya Scott scored 13 points for the Lady Falcons (5-5), who will face the North Hall/West Hall loser in the consolation bracket Thursday at Flowery Branch.