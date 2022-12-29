Lanierland: Charlie Reisman's late heroics help Gainesville boys edge Flowery Branch

Charlie Reisman was held relatively in check most of the game, but the Gainesville guard came up big when he was needed most.

The senior scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to lift the Red Elephants to a 62-60 victory over Flowery Branch in the first round of the Lanierland Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.

Ellis Pitt’s finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and came up with two big defensive plays with a rebound and a steal in the final seconds of a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Gainesville (4-5) also got 10 points from Cade Simmons, nine points from Dre Raven and eight points off the bench from Octavian Demory to move into Thursday’s semifinal against Cherokee Bluff, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Flowery Branch.

Fe Honors led the way for Flowery Branch with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeremiah Ware added 15 points and Jayden Gudz had 14 points before fouling out with 1:50 left.

Tyleek Worth also finished with eight points and eight boards for the Falcons (9-2), who will fact Chestatee in a consolation bracket game Thursday at 10:30 a.m.