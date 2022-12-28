Lanierland: Caroline Bull, Riley Black propel Chestatee girls past Lakeview Academy

Caroline Bull’s long-range shooting and Riley Black’s all-around work were key as Chestatee’s girls pulled away in the second half for a 52-42 victory over Lakeview Academy in an opening round game of the Lanierland Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff.
While the Lady War Eagles (9-3) struggled for the most part from 3-point range, Bull knocked down four shots from behind the arc on her way to a game-high 19 points, while Black added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to send them into Thursday’s 3 p.m. semifinal against Gainesville at Flowery Branch.
Lakeview (4-9) got strong work inside from Taliah Gaither (11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocked shots) and Kivana Bogne (9 points, 10 boards, 2 blocks) and outside from Dynasty Putnam (11 points, 6 rebounds).
However, the Lions were undone by 24 turnovers, and fell into a consolation bracket matchup with East Hall at Flowery Branch.