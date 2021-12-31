LANIERLAND BOYS: East Hall ends Gainesville's run of county titles

Thursday’s Lanierland finals was another classic between Hall County’s two longest basketball rivals.



And for the 25th time in tournament history, East Hall finished on top.

Vikings guard Levi Holtzclaw hit a free throw with less than a second on the clock, securing a 62-61 win in front of a jam-packed crowd at North Hall.

“It feels good,” East Hall coach Tommy Yancey said. “We talked about the pressure (of winning).”

The Vikings’ player who may have felt the most pressure was Holtzclaw who was fouled with 0.3 seconds left in the game. He hit 1 of 2 tries at the free throw line.

Just before his one free throw, he fouled Gainesville’s Dre Raven, who was shooting a 3-pointer. The Red Elephants junior nailed all three shots to tie the game 61-61.

East Hall pushed the ball up the floor and it ended up in Holtzclaw’s hand.

He pulled up for a shot when the whistle blew, drawing stark reactions from the divided crowd.

“We struggled down the stretch,” Yancey said. “(Levi) missed the first one but made the adjustment to hit the second. I can’t say enough about our guys.”

CJ Agborsangaya, who was the tournaments Most Valuable Player, finished with 17 points.

Christian Torres chipped in with 17 points for the Vikings, while Holtzclaw scored 16 points.

Charlie Reisman had a team-high 16 points for the Red Elephants. Also for Gainesville, Chamarian Bush and Raven finished with 11 points apiece.



